Idaho Board of Education orders schools closed statewide

BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education has ordered schools statewide to close until at least April 20 in hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

The directive was announced Monday evening, just a short time after Idaho Gov. Brad Little said during a press conference that he was not yet ready to make statewide or even additional local closure orders in response to the growing number of Idaho residents confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Until Monday evening, Idaho was one of just a few states still leaving the decision of school closures up to local officials. In the closure order, the Idaho State Board of Education said the April 20 date could be pushed further out, and said public schools could continue to provide meals and daycare services in the meantime. Districts will also work on developing plans for online learning.

The governor has so far declined to issue any statewide closures, instead taking other steps including extending state tax deadlines, recommending that people practice social distancing and stay home if they are sick, elderly or otherwise infirm, and tweaking licensing requirements to make it easier for retired nurses and other health care providers to help if the state’s medical system gets overwhelmed.