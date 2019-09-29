HAILEY — Dana Stewart Quinney will read from her new autobiography “Wildflower Girl — A Lifelong Journey Beyond the Trail” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. The event is free.
“Wildflower Girl” is a series of true stories about a girl growing up among the people, plants and animals of the Wood River Valley in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s. In her book, Quinney shares memories of the founding of the valley’s first library — the Gold Mine — the time she counted eyelashes on a fearless pronghorn doe and how her dad got the Corral Creek road plowed so a scene in “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” could be filmed.
“If you ask most people if they know the current phase of the moon, what plants once grew wild where their home now stands, what forces shaped the landscape outside their windows and what creatures scurry through the nearby grass, do they know?” Quinney said in a statement. “This book is a small celebration of the richness and magic that such knowledge can bring to anyone who reaches.”
Quinney grew up in Ketchum and graduated from Ketchum Grade School, Hailey High and the College of Idaho. She became a scientific illustrator and then a field biologist — co-leading college expeditions to many remote places. For more than 20 years, she was the biologist for the Idaho Army National Guard — restoring burned areas to native plants, caring for rare species and publishing many studies in scientific journals.
For more information, call 208-788-2036 or go to haileypubliclibrary.org.
