Idaho asks FEMA and other states for help in last-ditch effort to staff hospitals

Doctors also have to help families with “that emotionally difficult decision of when to let that loved one go,” he said.

“I had a time last December where I had a COVID patient a day dying, and that was something I was not emotionally prepared for, and that was probably one of the lowest times of my career in hospital-based medicine,” he said. “You think you’re immune to it, and it still hits you at times.”

Cliften said the hospital, like others in Idaho, lost employees to burnout from having to work extra shifts, as well as the emotional toll of COVID-19.

After months of watching patients die of COVID-19 and going through elaborate decontamination routines when they get home to their families, Idaho health care workers got access to the vaccine in December.

“When I got my second COVID shot, I felt a weight lifted off my shoulders, right? Because there was enough data behind vaccination where I did not feel that fear (about catching) COVID. I’m not a spring chicken anymore,” Cliften said. “I felt myself tearing up as I was leaving from that vaccination. ‘I’m finally there, I’ve got some protection behind me.’”

But the vast majority of patients he sees now didn’t make the choice to get that protection.