TWIN FALLS — Gary Eller loves to sing folksongs about Idaho as he strums his guitar or banjo. On Tuesday, he’ll be singing and telling stories about some of the more infamous things that went on in the state's early years.

Lyda Southard of Twin Falls poisoned her husbands with arsenic, all the while collecting tidy sums of insurance money. In 1921, she was sentenced to 10 years to life at the Old Idaho Penitentiary.

Former Idaho Governor Frank Steunenberg was killed in 1905 by assassin Harry Orchard, who planted a bomb at the front gate of the political figure's Caldwell home.

There are many more, and Eller, head of the Idaho Songs Project, will shed light on them at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Twin Falls Public Library during his presentation titled “Badasses & Disasters of Early Idaho: Songs & Stories of Notorious People.”

There is the story of Mike Daggett, also known as “Shoshone Mike,” and an uplifting story of black cowboy legend Henry Harris, who is buried in Twin Falls.

“Very few people know about them,” said Eller, who grew up singing and writing music in West Virginia.

The program is supported in part by a grant from the Idaho Humanities Council.

Eller moved to Idaho after working for 30 years as a nuclear scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, settling down on Pickles Butte, what he calls a “kind of a rock pile by the county dump” near Nampa.

He was acquainted with Idaho before moving to the state permanently, as he frequently came to Idaho to run its rivers.

But once here, he became deeply involved in its history, frequenting libraries and museums, hunting for folksongs about Idaho — not just songs that mentioned Idaho, but ones that talked about specifics about the state.

“I’ve been to almost every museum, large and small, in Idaho,” he said, “and done a lot of historical research.”

Even Idaho’s state song, “Here We Have Idaho,” doesn’t meet his standard of being unique to the state, he said, because you could take out "Idaho," plug in the name of another western state, and it would still make sense.

Sometimes he just finds the lyrics of a song and he or someone else writes the music.

“I always prefer to find songs written at the time by observers or participants in the events,” he said, “but if I can’t find those, I find someone in the area that is well-grounded in the topic.”

These songs were written before 1924, before the advent of recording. True folk music declined once radio and recording technology came more commonplace in the United States, he said.

In its purest definition, folk music is an oral tradition.

“That means if I learn a song from a recording, it isn’t folk music,” Eller said, adding that recordings and radio eroded the distinct regional flavor of music.

Eller has completed 19 projects with Idaho folksongs, many of them dealing with specific regions of the state, or a particular group of people. The last time he was in Twin Falls, in 2020, he gave a presentation on “Strong Women of Early Idaho.”

In Tuesday’s presentation, he plans to sing a dozen songs and give a narrative on each person or event the song is about. In addition, at the end of the show, he invites people to share their own Idaho folksongs.

Eller wants people to remember his stories, which he hopes will motivate them to dig deeper and learn more about Idaho history.

“For me, it’s not enough to please the crowd,” he said. “I want to leave something behind.”