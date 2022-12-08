 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Idaho all-state volleyball teams announced

The teams are put together by coaches casting votes into a system generated by Brandon Walton of SBLive Idaho. This is sponsored by Corwin Ford. 

4A

Coach of the Year: Kevin Murphy, Skyview

Player of the Year: Alex Acevedo - OH, jr., Skyview

First Team

Bellamie Beus - OH, fr., Skyview

Alex Bower - S, jr., Skyview

Adee Butler - OH, sr., Century

Kaylie Kofe - S/OH/OPP, jr., Bonneville

Ally McDaniel - MB/OPP, sr., Bonneville

Mylie Mills - MH, sr., Columbia

Cora Young - MB, sr., Columbia

Second Team

Marissa Allen - MH, sr., Century

Audrey Atwood - OH, jr., Skyline

Maddie Bland - OH, jr., Canyon Ridge

Lacey Dougherty - OH, so., Columbia

Melissa Eyer - L, jr., Skyview

Abby McClain - OH/MH, jr., Canyon Ridge

Mandi Nottingham - S, sr., Columbia

Marli Pearson - L, sr., Blackfoot

Honorable Mention

Kadence Boyd - L/DS, jr., Twin Falls

Samantha Chambers - S, sr., Wood River

Morgan Claus -OH, sr., Moscow

Shaylee Dahle - MB, jr., Blackfoot

Maggie Mills -OH, sr., Columbia

Taylor Smith - OH/RS, sr., Century

3A

Coach of the Year: Melissa Edward, Kimberly

Player of the Year: Brooke Hardy - MB, fr., Fruitland

First Team

Eliza Anderson - OH, sr., Kimberly

Ellie Baker - OH, sr., Fruitland

Lexi Barnes - S, sr., Fruitland

Ava Dressen - OH, sr., Fruitland

Mallory Kelsy - OH/MB, so., Kimberly

Jessie Perron - L, sr., Kimberly

Kelsy Stranger - MB/OH, sr., Kimberly

Second Team

Paige Adair - OH, sr., American Falls

Reese Baldwin - OH, jr., Snake River

Taylee Carlson - MH/OH/OPP, jr., Snake River

Gabi Green - OH/MB, jr., McCall-Donnelly

Mattie Shirts - MB, sr., Weiser

Izzie Stockham - OH, jr., Gooding

Jasi Yraguen - MB, sr., Weiser

Honorable Mention

Bailey Coleman - L, jr., Weiser

Aspen Eckert - S, jr., Buhl

Kadrian Klinger - S, jr., Kimberly

Chantea LeCheminant - OH, jr., South Fremont

Kennedy Phillips - L, sr., Fruitland

Claire Warren - OH, sr., McCall-Donnelly

Berklee Yancey - OH/MH, sr., South Fremont

2A

Coach of the Year: Curtis Johnson, Melba

Player of the Year: Abby Fuller - MH/OH, sr., West Side

First Team

Laney Beckstead - S, sr., West Side

Tariah Carter - OH/RS, so., Melba

Kendall Clark - OH, sr., Melba

Hallie Horsley -OH, jr., Malad

Ellie Johnson - S, fr., Melba

Brianna Scott - OH, sr., Ririe

Keylee Wilson - MH/OH, sr., Melba

Second Team

Madi Andreasen - L, sr., Ririe

Hallie Arnold - MH, sr., Melba

Karly Clark - OH, jr., Cole Valley Christian

Hadley Fraas - MH, sr. Cole Valley Christian

Viola Hayes - OH, jr., Ririe

Sara Mariscal-Weinert - MH/OH, jr., West Side

Meya Young - OH/OPP, sr., Melba

Honorable Mention

Kennidee Anderson - OPP, sr., Ririe

Grace Beardin - MB, sr., Orofino

Makinley Bond - MB, sr., Ririe

Madison Cheney - S/RS/MH, jr., Kellogg

Rylee Nielson - MH/OH, sr., Firth

Riglee Peterson -OH, so., Malad

Ella Stosich - OH, jr., Melba

1A Division I

Coach of the Year: Deb Blazzard, Troy

Player of the Year: Jolee Ecklund - MH, jr., Troy

First Team

Lily Leidenfrost - S, sr., Logos

Isabelle Monk - OH, sr., Genesee

Dericka Morgan - OH, jr., Troy

Sydnee Smith - OH, jr., Grace

Ashlee Stranger - OH/MH, jr., Murtaugh

Makenzie Stout - S, sr., Genesee

Olivia Tyler - S, jr., Troy

Second Team

Falon Bedke - MH/OH, sr., Oakley

Paige Black - S, so., Carey

Giselle Gil - S, sr., Murtaugh

Laney Landmark - OH, jr., Kamiah

Josie Larson - S, sr., Potlatch

Melodie Straatman - OH, jr., Grace

Ady Stranger -OH/MH, jr., Murtaugh

Honorable Mention

Bella Anderson - OH, so., Genesis Prep

Karlie Chapman - S, sr., Shoshone

Ella DeJong -OPP/RS, jr., Lighthouse Christian

Evelyn Grauke - MB, jr., Logos

Jane Parke - MH, sr., Carey

Lacee Power -S/RS, sr., Oakley

Kristin Wemhoff - L/S, sr., Prairie

1A Division II

Coach of the Year: Sharsti Moore, Horseshoe Bend

Player of the Year: Annelie Wilson - MB, jr., Horseshoe Bend

First Team

Olivia Bauer - OH, jr., Horseshoe Bend

Isabelle Eppich - MH/MB, sr., Council

Abby Howerton - OH, jr., Horseshoe Bend

Kirsten Krause - S, so., Grace Lutheran

Aliyah Meyer - S, so., Horseshoe Bend

Calyn Permann - S, so., Rockland

Taylor Wilson - MH/DS, sr., Rockland

Second Team

Ali Drussel - L, sr., Mackay

Autumn Farr - MH, so., Rockland

Emma Jensen - OH/DS, sr., Rockland

Kenadie Kirk - S/RS, jr., Deary

Hailey Taylor - OH, jr., Kendrick

Torey Tschida - L, jr., Horseshoe Bend

Adelaide Wilson -OH/DS, sr., Rockland

Honorable Mention

Hailey Astle - MH, sr., Dietrich

Sadie Bird - S, sr., Leadore

Mali Hall - OH, jr., Grace Lutheran

Mackenzie Mackay - DS/S, sr., Leadore

Megan Moore - MB, sr., Mackay

Paige Valliere - S, sr., Clark Fork

Hope Zollman - OH/MH, jr., Council

