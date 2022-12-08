Idaho all-state volleyball teams announced

The teams are put together by coaches casting votes into a system generated by Brandon Walton of SBLive Idaho. This is sponsored by Corwin Ford.
4A
Coach of the Year: Kevin Murphy, Skyview
Player of the Year: Alex Acevedo - OH, jr., Skyview
First Team
Bellamie Beus - OH, fr., Skyview
Alex Bower - S, jr., Skyview
Adee Butler - OH, sr., Century
Kaylie Kofe - S/OH/OPP, jr., Bonneville
Ally McDaniel - MB/OPP, sr., Bonneville
Mylie Mills - MH, sr., Columbia
Cora Young - MB, sr., Columbia
Second Team
Marissa Allen - MH, sr., Century
Audrey Atwood - OH, jr., Skyline
Maddie Bland - OH, jr., Canyon Ridge
Lacey Dougherty - OH, so., Columbia
Melissa Eyer - L, jr., Skyview
Abby McClain - OH/MH, jr., Canyon Ridge
Mandi Nottingham - S, sr., Columbia
Marli Pearson - L, sr., Blackfoot
Honorable Mention
Kadence Boyd - L/DS, jr., Twin Falls
Samantha Chambers - S, sr., Wood River
Morgan Claus -OH, sr., Moscow
Shaylee Dahle - MB, jr., Blackfoot
Maggie Mills -OH, sr., Columbia
Taylor Smith - OH/RS, sr., Century
3A
Coach of the Year: Melissa Edward, Kimberly
Player of the Year: Brooke Hardy - MB, fr., Fruitland
First Team
Eliza Anderson - OH, sr., Kimberly
Ellie Baker - OH, sr., Fruitland
Lexi Barnes - S, sr., Fruitland
Ava Dressen - OH, sr., Fruitland
Mallory Kelsy - OH/MB, so., Kimberly
Jessie Perron - L, sr., Kimberly
Kelsy Stranger - MB/OH, sr., Kimberly
Second Team
Paige Adair - OH, sr., American Falls
Reese Baldwin - OH, jr., Snake River
Taylee Carlson - MH/OH/OPP, jr., Snake River
Gabi Green - OH/MB, jr., McCall-Donnelly
Mattie Shirts - MB, sr., Weiser
Izzie Stockham - OH, jr., Gooding
Jasi Yraguen - MB, sr., Weiser
Honorable Mention
Bailey Coleman - L, jr., Weiser
Aspen Eckert - S, jr., Buhl
Kadrian Klinger - S, jr., Kimberly
Chantea LeCheminant - OH, jr., South Fremont
Kennedy Phillips - L, sr., Fruitland
Claire Warren - OH, sr., McCall-Donnelly
Berklee Yancey - OH/MH, sr., South Fremont
2A
Coach of the Year: Curtis Johnson, Melba
Player of the Year: Abby Fuller - MH/OH, sr., West Side
First Team
Laney Beckstead - S, sr., West Side
Tariah Carter - OH/RS, so., Melba
Kendall Clark - OH, sr., Melba
Hallie Horsley -OH, jr., Malad
Ellie Johnson - S, fr., Melba
Brianna Scott - OH, sr., Ririe
Keylee Wilson - MH/OH, sr., Melba
Second Team
Madi Andreasen - L, sr., Ririe
Hallie Arnold - MH, sr., Melba
Karly Clark - OH, jr., Cole Valley Christian
Hadley Fraas - MH, sr. Cole Valley Christian
Viola Hayes - OH, jr., Ririe
Sara Mariscal-Weinert - MH/OH, jr., West Side
Meya Young - OH/OPP, sr., Melba
Honorable Mention
Kennidee Anderson - OPP, sr., Ririe
Grace Beardin - MB, sr., Orofino
Makinley Bond - MB, sr., Ririe
Madison Cheney - S/RS/MH, jr., Kellogg
Rylee Nielson - MH/OH, sr., Firth
Riglee Peterson -OH, so., Malad
Ella Stosich - OH, jr., Melba
1A Division I
Coach of the Year: Deb Blazzard, Troy
Player of the Year: Jolee Ecklund - MH, jr., Troy
First Team
Lily Leidenfrost - S, sr., Logos
Isabelle Monk - OH, sr., Genesee
Dericka Morgan - OH, jr., Troy
Sydnee Smith - OH, jr., Grace
Ashlee Stranger - OH/MH, jr., Murtaugh
Makenzie Stout - S, sr., Genesee
Olivia Tyler - S, jr., Troy
Second Team
Falon Bedke - MH/OH, sr., Oakley
Paige Black - S, so., Carey
Giselle Gil - S, sr., Murtaugh
Laney Landmark - OH, jr., Kamiah
Josie Larson - S, sr., Potlatch
Melodie Straatman - OH, jr., Grace
Ady Stranger -OH/MH, jr., Murtaugh
Honorable Mention
Bella Anderson - OH, so., Genesis Prep
Karlie Chapman - S, sr., Shoshone
Ella DeJong -OPP/RS, jr., Lighthouse Christian
Evelyn Grauke - MB, jr., Logos
Jane Parke - MH, sr., Carey
Lacee Power -S/RS, sr., Oakley
Kristin Wemhoff - L/S, sr., Prairie
1A Division II
Coach of the Year: Sharsti Moore, Horseshoe Bend
Player of the Year: Annelie Wilson - MB, jr., Horseshoe Bend
First Team
Olivia Bauer - OH, jr., Horseshoe Bend
Isabelle Eppich - MH/MB, sr., Council
Abby Howerton - OH, jr., Horseshoe Bend
Kirsten Krause - S, so., Grace Lutheran
Aliyah Meyer - S, so., Horseshoe Bend
Calyn Permann - S, so., Rockland
Taylor Wilson - MH/DS, sr., Rockland
Second Team
Ali Drussel - L, sr., Mackay
Autumn Farr - MH, so., Rockland
Emma Jensen - OH/DS, sr., Rockland
Kenadie Kirk - S/RS, jr., Deary
Hailey Taylor - OH, jr., Kendrick
Torey Tschida - L, jr., Horseshoe Bend
Adelaide Wilson -OH/DS, sr., Rockland
Honorable Mention
Hailey Astle - MH, sr., Dietrich
Sadie Bird - S, sr., Leadore
Mali Hall - OH, jr., Grace Lutheran
Mackenzie Mackay - DS/S, sr., Leadore
Megan Moore - MB, sr., Mackay
Paige Valliere - S, sr., Clark Fork
Hope Zollman - OH/MH, jr., Council