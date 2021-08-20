Idaho adds nearly 5,000 COVID cases for week, ICUs at fullest level since pandemic began

BOISE — The number of patients in an ICU with COVID-19 this week reached a number higher than at any point during the pandemic, according to data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

On Aug. 18, there were 140 patients with COVID-19 in Idaho ICUs. On Dec. 18, during the previous peak, that number was 122.

COVID-19 hospitalizations overall are close to, but have not yet reached, the peaks of last winter. On Aug. 18, there were 416 patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 at Idaho hospitals. That number was 496 on Dec. 1.

The spiking ICU number is yet another indicator that the pandemic is again worsening as the delta variant spreads and a large percentage of Idahoans refuse to get vaccinated.

A North Idaho hospital said on Wednesday that it is near capacity after a surge in cases, and officials said this week that some hospitals in the state are only two weeks away from having to ration care.

On Thursday, Gov. Brad Little again asked more Idahoans to receive the vaccine, citing the more than 200 million Americans who have safely received at least one dose.