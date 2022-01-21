Icy conditions cause slide-offs and crashes on I-84 east of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — Freezing rain and ice fog led to multiple crashes and spin-offs on I-84 Friday morning.

"We've had a lot of icy roadways, particularly worse between Twin Falls and the Ridgeway Road exit 194," said Lieutenant Robert Rausch with the Idaho State Police Jerome office.

Freezing fog been settled on the roadway, creating dangerous driving conditions.

"Idaho Department of Transportation has been trying to put down salt and brine but it's a tough battle," Rausch said.

There have been well more than normal incidents on I-84 Friday morning including at least six crashes. Vehicles have been coming off into the media and off both sides of the interstate, he said.

As of Friday at 2 p.m., the roadway was clear in both directions but Rausch urged drivers to take precautions.

Before leaving drivers should make sure their vehicle has good tires and plan for extra driving time. Wearing a seatbelt is always important, he said.

Drivers should drive more patiently and keep plenty of space between themselves and other vehicles.

If drivers encounter emergency lights they should focus on the task of driving. Some of the slid offs have occurred because of distracted drivers looking at an accident, he said.

In cases of sliding, drivers should avoid hitting the breaks and let off of the gas pedal. If the rear is sliding, it is important to steer in the direction of the slide and then gently line the car straight afterwards.

"People hitting the breaks makes it worse or they will steer into the skid and never lineout straight again," Rausch said.

The slipperiest part of exits on the freeway occurs closest to the stop sign where drives have been compressing the snow. He recommends drivers slow down well before reaching the stop sign.

