Ice hunter: Idaho's 'Glacier Hunter' and geologists say there are more glaciers out there

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both Otto and Keeley said it is easy to mistake the glacier for a permanent snow patch because most of it is hidden under a layer of rock debris. But the rock debris and the shadow of the deep cirque surrounding the glacier protects it from melting out.

“I’ve long suspected that there are other occurrences like the one I’ve found,” Otto said of the possibility of other Idaho glaciers. “They’re buried under rocks and no one has paid any attention to them. There’s a reasonable hope of success. I still think that.”

It’s that hope that keeps Sloan the Glacier Hunter on the lookout.

“I’ve always been a Google Earth geography maps guy,” Sloan said.

Sloan said he looks for similar features like those found on the north side of Borah Peak with what looks like a permanent snowfield. He won’t say where, but he said he has found at least one other glacier in Idaho.

“Let’s keep that close to the vest for now,” he said.

Otto is more forthcoming.