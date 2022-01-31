Ice climber rescued near Shoshone Falls

TWIN FALLS — An ice climber who fell had to be rescued from the Snake River Canyon near Shoshone Falls.

Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team responded to the incident Friday along with the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office and the Twin Falls Fire Department.

The climber was significantly injured, though no specifics were given in announcements from the responding agencies. Once the rescue teams reached the climber and his climbing partners, they were able to treat and stabilize his injuries. They then performed a low angle rescue down the ice slope, which allowed them to safely bring the climber out of the canyon.

The climber was taken away by Air St. Luke's.

"Please be careful in your outdoor adventures," the search and rescue team posted on Facebook. "Accidents can and will happen and in that time of need, we will be there for you! Stay safe, be prepared and let someone know where you will be. If possible drop a PIN to your location so if something does happen, you are easier to locate."

