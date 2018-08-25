KETCHUM — The Idaho Association of County Recorders and Clerks elected new leadership for 2018-19 at its annual conference in Ketchum.
Madison County Clerk Kim Muir was elected as president of IACRC. She is a member of the IACRC Judicial and Indigent committees and a member of the IAC Justice and Public Safety Committee.
Twin Falls County Clerk Kristina Glascock will serve as vice-president of the group. She has organized several IACRC Social Services Conferences and has served on numerous committees. Glascock is a member of the IAC Justice and Public Safety Committee.
Latah County Clerk Henrianne Westberg has served on IACRC’s Budget/Audit/Tax Commission Committee for the past year. She sits on IAC’s Health and Human Services and Intergovernmental Affairs committees.
Owyhee County Clerk Angie Barkell will serve as the immediate past president of IACRC. She has served on numerous committees for it and IAC over the last five years.
The Idaho Association of County Recorders and Clerks is a non-profit, nonpartisan organization comprised of 44 elected county clerks.
