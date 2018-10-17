GOODING — A few days before her 39th birthday, Jessica Gibbons noticed a lump in her right breast.
The Bliss resident had just gotten home after a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift as a licensed practical nurse for the medical/surgical floor at North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. She was changing out of her scrubs when her hand brushed against the lump.
“It was pretty big,” Gibbons said Oct. 11. “It was about 3 cm.”
She called quite a few people she knew. It was frightening, she said. “I immediately knew it was not just something that would go away.”
Gibbons called North Canyon Medical Center’s clinic and was brought in right away. The staff was going to send her to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center to get a mammogram as soon as possible, but Gibbons wanted to stay at North Canyon.
“I know everyone here, so there’s just a comfort,” she said.
The following week, she underwent a mammogram and breast ultrasound at North Canyon. It showed a lump in her right breast and two lumps in her left breast.
After biopsies, she found out the lumps in her left breast were technically benign, although one had evidence of cell changes.
The lump in her right breast, though, was high-grade invasive ductal carcinoma, “which meant it was aggressive,” Gibbons said. She got the news at age 39. “I wasn’t even supposed to have a mammogram yet.”
The American Cancer Society says women ages 40-44 can choose to start with yearly mammograms, but it’s their choice. Women should receive a mammogram starting at age 45, according to the organization’s website.
“Although breast cancer in young women is rare, more than 250,000 women living in the United States today were diagnosed with it under age 40,” according to the Young Survival Coalition’s website. “In young women, breast cancer tends to be diagnosed in its later stages and be more aggressive.”
Gibbons said a family member had a lump in her breast and had a mastectomy in her 60s, but she doesn’t have a family history of breast cancer at a younger age. But since puberty, she said, she was told she had dense breast tissue.
When Gibbons received her cancer diagnosis, there was “a lot of information that was given,” she said. Gibbons decided she wanted to stay in the Magic Valley for treatment and was referred to St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute in Twin Falls.
“I wanted to stay in Twin Falls,” she said. “I trust our local providers.”
Gibbons told her two children — a now 13-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son — about her diagnosis. “I never had the idea I was going to die,” Gibbons said.
Her daughter cried after hearing the news, but Gibbons told her “it just means mom is going to be bald” and that made her daughter laugh.
On Sept. 14, 2017, Gibbons underwent a double mastectomy. A month later, she started chemotherapy and received every-other-week infusions for five months.
She continued to work full-time at North Canyon. Her manager and the other nurses adjusted their schedules for her so she wouldn’t have to work for a while after an infusion.
Due to her compromised immune system, Gibbons didn’t see patients who had a fever. She said she was fortunate she didn’t get sick while working at the hospital during cancer treatment.
Her coworkers drove her to chemotherapy appointments. They redressed her wounds. They gave her food when she actually felt like eating and only felt like eating something very specific. She lost a lot of weight.
The hospital provided everything Gibbons and her family needed for Thanksgiving and Christmas meals.
“This hospital — especially, the nursing floor — is definitely a family and steps up when you need them,” Gibbons said. “They were there from beginning to end.”
A Gooding motorcycle group and Gooding Police Department donated hundreds of dollars of gifts for her children.
The hospital staff shaved Gibbons’ head during a break at work. “I actually didn’t feel like a cancer patient until I lost my eyebrows,” Gibbons said. Now, her hair is growing back, and is short and curly.
Gibbons said she’d cry out of frustration sometimes, but knew the cancer was something she needed to take care of. Her coworkers offered encouragement.
“They were very uplifting and I think that they kept me going,” she said.
As a nurse, her reaction to breast cancer was to read as much as possible about it. “I researched so much,” she said. She knew about the medications before she received them.
Gibbons got very sick after her first chemotherapy infusion and had a three-day migraine headache. She ended up dehydrated in the emergency room.
Gibbons’ last infusion was in late January. Now, the 40-year-old takes an oral medication daily to block hormones — a medication she’ll have to take for the next 10 years. She’ll later have surgery to remove her ovaries.
For other women who have dense breast tissue, Gibbons said she thinks could be beneficial to start mammogram screenings sooner than age 40. She said there’s no way she wants her daughter to wait that long. “I think they would catch more if they could start sooner.”
