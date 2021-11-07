'I was ambitious. I wanted to go places and do things': Roberta Harding Canine tells her story of life as a WAVE

GOODING — She was a “woman accepted for voluntary emergency service” — a WAVE — in World War II.

Roberta Harding and another 100,000 women, joined the naval ranks in non-combat roles, freeing able-bodied sailors to go into battle.

The women’s branch of the U.S. Naval Reserve included as many as 86,000 at its peak. WAVES served as nurses, trainers, clerks, parachute riggers, cryptologists, air traffic controllers, mechanics and accountants.

“I mostly wrote orders for pilots who were going aboard aircraft carriers,” Roberta recalled Thursday at her home in Gooding.

It wasn’t a glamourous or dangerous job, “hardly worth any attention,” she said. “I didn’t fight in any battles.”

But the nearly 100-year-old woman’s family disagrees.

“The fact that she was a single young woman from a small town in Idaho, but was willing to serve her country in a time of great need — that must have taken a lot of courage on her part,” her son Bill Canine, who also lives in Gooding, said. “That’s part of why her generation is known as the ‘Greatest Generation.’ Makes me very proud.”

Roberta was born and raised on her parents’ farm northwest of Gooding.

“Dad went to town in a horse-drawn sleigh and brought Dr. Cromwell home with him to deliver me,” the Gooding High School graduate said.

After graduation, she went to a business college.

“Sometimes I still find myself thinking in shorthand,” Roberta said.

Later, she took a job working for administrators at the Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind.

But, “I was ambitious,” she said. “I wanted to go places and do things.”

On a Sunday morning in early December 1941, she heard reports on the radio that Japan had attacked Pearl Harbor, decimating the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Friends of hers from Gooding started a wartime-support business in San Francisco. They offered her a job at the new business and she left Gooding to work in the city by the bay, where she first saw women in uniform.

She remembers the blackouts in San Francisco after the bombing as the city cut power to street lights at night and residents followed suit to keep their city undetectable to enemies in the darkness.

Roberta was amazed at how fast the country sprang into action, organizing troops and building ships and planes to send into battle.

“People were very patriotic then,” she said.

The U.S. Congress established the WAVES in July 1942. Roberta soon joined the Naval Reserves and was sent to New York City and then Oklahoma for training, before being stationed at the naval base in San Diego.

She remembers pounding out orders on a manual typewriter with sheets and sheets of paper with carbon paper between each page.

On a trip home to Idaho, Roberta ran into the mother of a longtime friend on the streets of Twin Falls. She found out her friend, Lewis Canine (pronounced ka-NINE, with the emphasis on the last syllable), was serving in the South Pacific. She reached out to him when she returned to San Diego. They married on Oct. 16, 1943, in a church in San Diego, wearing their white dress uniforms.

They didn’t have a choice.

“We weren’t allowed to wear civilian clothes,” she said.

Roberta remembers she made $78 a month while her husband made $96.

“You can save money when you don’t have any expenses,” she said, referring to the Navy’s provisions.

After the war ended in September 1945, the Canines — he, a master sergeant, and she, a yeoman second class — moved to the 80-acre Harding farm, where Roberta was born.

Lewis, an athletic and good-natured man who knew nothing about farming, took over the farm for his ailing father-in-law.

“He eventually figured it out,” Roberta said with a smirk — and a twinkle in her eye.

She eventually went back to work at the state school in Gooding

The couple raised four sons and one daughter before moving into Gooding in 1971. Roberta now has nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

“I’ve got kids scattered all over,” she said.

Lewis died in 2008, without ever mentioning his 18 months in the South Pacific.

“Men from that war just didn’t discuss it,” Roberta said. “There was no support for veterans like there is now.”

Roberta will turn 100 in January. To this day, she remains humble.

“My claim to fame is that I have outlived all my friends,” she said.

