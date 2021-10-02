‘I’ve never seen anything like it’: Sales of Idaho’s favorite liquor are ‘on another level’

“We’re getting some separation from the pack now,” Faraca said, “especially with Tito’s. It’s really just on another level.”

For the past couple of years in Idaho, liquor sales in general were next-level. Statewide, they hit $297 million in fiscal 2021, up from $258.6 million the prior year — an increase of 15 percent. Idaho was up 12 percent the year before that.

“For us to be up double digits is something,” Faraca said. “That hasn’t happened here since 2007.”

So are our livers being pickled? Not necessarily. There are multiple reasons for the growth — some related to the coronavirus pandemic, some related to Idaho’s population increase.

As more people moved here, the boom drove higher liquor purchases. Nationwide, liquor sales increased during the initial stages of the pandemic as people stocked up — and more worked from home. And during lockdowns, Washington citizens crossed the North Idaho state line in greater numbers to purchase liquor at Gem State stores and to wine and dine in our restaurants, Faraca said.

Either way, things have begun to taper off during the first three months of the new fiscal year. “We projected 4 percent growth this year,” he said. “And we’re below that right now. We’re at about 3 percent.