How is the Hailey Public Library expanding their Spanish book collection?

In the past three years, the Hailey Public Library has expanded its Spanish book collection by 40%.

The Hailey library is one of 300 libraries nationwide that received a competitive American Library Association's Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries grants. This came with $3,000 dollars to support follow up actions based on what the staff learned.

Through these funds, the library was able to purchase almost 200 Spanish/bilingual books, most of which were children's books.

The increase of Spanish Print Checkouts/Renewals for Spanish books have increased by 32%. This doesn't include media.

Even with these increases, however, there have been a few factors the library had kept in mind through its expansion of Spanish collection.

"Spanish books are expensive; there's not a lot of publishers in this country that have put out Spanish books," Library Director Lyn Drewien told the Times-News.

Both Drewien and Library Director and Program Manager Kristin Fletcher said that many times libraries will hire someone who speaks a foreign language and have them travel to other countries to get books from there.

"We were just talking about how libraries in Los Angeles will hire someone, for example, who speaks Portuguese and will send them to Brazil to pick out books that are written in Portuguese," Fletcher told the Times-News.

Although the Hailey library's Spanish collection has increased by 40%, it represents only 2.5% of the amount of books they have overall.

"We're still working on trying to bridge that gap," Fletcher told the Times-News.

With the help of the funds and community support, the library also hosts events for community members, such as weekly conversational sessions in English and Spanish, monthly bilingual story times and a monthly Spanish language movie nights.