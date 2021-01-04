'I’m smiling under the mask': Jerome man claims million dollar lottery prize

BOISE — When Charles Zettner saw the winning numbers from the Idaho Lottery $1,000,000 Raffle in the Dec. 30 Times-News, he knew his ticket was at least close to being a winner.

But he had to finish his shift at work before he could go home and see if he was a millionaire nor not.

He was.

He still had a few sleepless nights while holding onto the ticket before he brought it to the lottery offices in Boise on Monday morning.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The winning ticket was purchased from the Tobacco Connection off Lincoln in Jerome. “I had gotten back from deer hunting but had hurt my knee,” explained Zettner on when he bought the ticket. “I knew the game was on sale and that I needed to buy a couple of tickets, so I borrowed my buddy’s crutches and went to the store for beverages and Raffle tickets.”

A long-time resident of Jerome, Zettner plans to take a trip and then invest his winnings.

“I’m smiling under the mask,” said Zettner of the photos taken with his oversized souvenir check. Then, as he was presented with the actual check he added, “That’s alright, that’s a lot more than I had yesterday.”