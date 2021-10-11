‘I just couldn’t do it anymore’: Early retirement one of Idaho’s labor shortage problems

Over the course of three decades of teaching in rural southern Idaho, Jan Kidd dealt with her fair share of change and challenges, and she had always been able to handle whatever came her way. She’s not an idle person — she likes to stay busy teaching kids about graphic design, accounting and business mathematics.

But when the school district told Kidd and her colleagues at Declo High School in spring 2020 that they had 24 hours to be ready to start online learning, she was thrust into chaos.

“We were not prepared. We were not prepared one bit,” Kidd said.

Kidd, 57, was one of the most technologically savvy people in the high school, which made her a go-to resource for anyone who needed help. Cassia County School District had little infrastructure for online learning, she said, and had to send a bus equipped with wifi to one of the rural areas so students could park and use the wifi connection.

“In 33 years, it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Kidd said. “… That first week I ended up at the doctor and they had to put me on anxiety medication because I wasn’t going to make it.”

So at least a year earlier than planned, Kidd decided she was done and retired.