TWIN FALLS — It was years before she received a medal for the injuries she sustained while serving in Iraq.
In 2005, U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Amy Brice was driving a fuel truck in northern Iraq when a bomb on the side of the road exploded. The empty truck was harder to brake, and it was blasted back five meters, she recalled.
Brice was injured in her back and her head, but showed no signs of traumatic brain injury until she collapsed three days later.
“It gave me nightmares,” she said.
Brice received her Purple Heart in 2014. On Tuesday, she spoke to a crowd gathered for a Purple Heart Day recognition ceremony at Twin Falls City Park.
“I was glad that somebody recognized that I had almost lost my life for my country,” Brice said. “My kids get to keep their mother, as broken as I am. ... It was amazing to be presented with something that not everybody wants, but that I was able to be alive to be presented with it.”
The one-hour ceremony was organized by Twin Falls resident Tami Billman and included comments from Deputy City Manager Brian Pike and City Councilman and veteran Chris Talkington. Twin Falls became a Purple Heart City in 2016.
The Purple Heart is the oldest U.S. military badge still awarded. Its predecessor, the Badge of Military Merit, was given to soldiers by George Washington in 1782. Today, the Purple Heart is awarded to military members who are wounded in combat.
“Likely we know only the half of what these brave men and women have endured,” the Rev. Paul Thompson said during an opening prayer.
Attending the ceremony were local law enforcement, veterans, active military members and others from the community. Suzy Stokes sang the national anthem and the Magic Valley POW MIA Awareness Association had a booth set up to inform people about its fundraiser Saturday at Anderson Camp in Eden.
The event also nodded to what the families of wounded soldiers have gone through. Pike, whose two sons have served in the military, told about the day he learned his son Andrew was shot by a sniper. Andrew Pike was deployed in Iraq with the 82nd Airborne Division.
“The Army had been trying to get a hold of me all day,” Brian Pike said.
It was March 26, 2007. The Kimberly father later learned that an Army captain and surgeon had stabilized his son right after he was injured.
In the weeks that followed, Andrew Pike’s family traveled to the Washington, D.C., area and stayed with him at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
“It is a world of wounded soldiers,” Brian Pike recalled. “Some were paralyzed. Some were blind. Some had lost limbs.
“I got to meet some of our nation’s finest people. I really wasn’t worthy to be part of that group.”
Andrew Pike was paralyzed from the waist down due to a spinal cord injury.
“I know that there will be more challenges,” Brian Pike said. “No one knows what the future holds — that’s true of all of us. The one thing I do know is that as a family, as a group, as a community and as a nation, we will rise to the challenge.”
