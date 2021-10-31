'I grew up in this theater': The Orpheum celebrates turning 100

As Nadine Koepnick gingerly explored the interior of Twin Falls’ century-old theater, she ogled intricately detailed fixtures as if she’d never seen them before.

“We only came to the Orpheum to meet boys,” the 89-year-old woman said Tuesday as she reacquainted herself with what was a “hangout for teenagers” in the 1940s.

“I grew up in this theater,” Koepnick said, marveling at the details that had slipped her attention some 75 years ago.

Koepnick explained to Orpheum manager Jared Johnson how she and her friends would purchase tall glasses of Coca-Cola from the soda fountain at Peter Pan’s concession stand next to the theater before buying their tickets to the show.

“I think a Coke cost a nickel,” she said. “I wish I could remember, but it’s been a few years.”

As Johnson escorted Koepnick throughout the building, the two peeked behind curtains, dug through boxes of old props and examined “ancient” writing on basement walls — where Al Darnall had written his name in 1951.

“I’m still discovering new things,” Johnson said.

His parents purchased the theater in 2014 from Interstate Amusement to create a “home for theater geeks,” his mother, Stephanie Johnson, told the Times-News at the time. “We are envisioning a performing arts center — a community destination.”

Jared Johnson came to Twin Falls from an opera gig in Illinois to help his parents restore the theater.

The building has retained much of its original character over the years, he said.

“But the building would deteriorate eventually. Someone has to take the building and love it.”

In its early years, the theater was a classic. But the Orpheum — considered the “Granddaddy” of Twin Falls theaters — faced stiff competition over the years.

Early residents liked to be entertained, and the result was a proliferation of silver screens in Twin Falls.

Movie houses “are fast becoming almost as numerous as cigar stores or confectionary stands in every part of the country,” the Twin Falls News reported in 1907.

The first Orpheum was built in 1905 on Main Avenue South. The building’s lighted sign now hangs at the back of the current theater’s stage.

Later, the Orpheum moved with other theaters to Shoshone Street East to what was then known as “Theater Row.”

In 1912, the Orpheum featured the community-theater production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic opera “The Mikado.”

By 1915, the Lavering Theatre on Second Avenue East was showing the live plays “Peg O’ My Heart” and the laugh-provoking farce “His Temporary Wife” by the Kenworthy Players, while films “Diamond in the Sky” and Charlie Chaplin’s “Caught in the Rain” played at the Orpheum.

In 1920, the Twin Falls Amusement Co. — headed by A.R. Anderson, C.J. Hahn and H.H. Hedstrom — began work on the “New” Orpheum at its present site on Main Avenue North. The theater opened to a full house on Nov. 1, 1921, with Mary Pickford’s film “Through the Back Door.”

The theater had a seating capacity of 900 guests.

Sullivan Construction Co. of Twin Falls spared no expenses in the three-story building.

“The theater is one of the most modern and beautiful in Idaho,” the Twin Falls Daily News wrote. The spacious foyer was tiled and finished with Alaska marble. Marble staircases led to the balcony.

“The whole scheme of the interior decoration is, in general, that of the period of Italian Renaissance, with the central motif of the plaster decorations found in the head of the Greek god Orpheus, which occupies the center of the proscenium arch,” the News wrote.

A small orchestra pit was placed in front of the stage directly under the head of Orpheus and his lyre.

An eight-piece orchestra accompanied major movies until 1929. The theater also staged many live theater performances.

John Philip Sousa played to a capacity crowd at the Orpheum in October 1927. While in town, Sousa directed the local high school band in a performance of his “Sesquicentennial March.”

But over the years, the grand old building was not given the respect it deserves, Jared Johnson said.

The gaudy details of the theater fell out of fashion in the 1950s when, under new ownership, the Orpheum gave up on live performances and Intermountain Amusement painted over murals and marble staircases to become a modern movie theater.

In the 1970s, the Orpheum was purchased by Interstate Amusement, which changed the theater’s name to the “Mall Cinema.”

After purchasing the theater, now called The Orpheum Theatre, the Johnson family began extensive renovations to bring back live performances, Johnson said. And during the pandemic, the theatre closed and the family spent 2020 and most of 2021 putting the finishing touches on the renovations.

“It was a private endeavor,” Jared Johnson said. “It’s a labor of love.”

