JEROME — After more than a year of dedicated effort, 29 Magic Valley residents gathered at the Jerome High School auditorium Tuesday night for a special graduation ceremony.
The graduates were hailed by officials, friends and family for successfully completing the Drug Court program in Idaho’s Fifth Judicial District.
“This is definitely something we like to do to recognize them,” said Drug Court Coordinator Israel Enriquez.
This was the first such graduation held at Jerome High School, Enriquez added. It was also the largest group of graduates.
Judge Eric Wildman, who oversees the Twin Falls Drug Court, invited past graduates to come up from the audience and share their experience and advice with the new graduates.
The Carlson Scholarship, named after the Honorable Monte B. and Diane Carlson, was presented to Drug Court graduate Russell Koepnick of Rupert.
In addition to a certificate, Koepnick received a book stipend to further his education.
Koepnick’s own story is one of hope. With 21 1/2 years spent in prison for prior drug-related crimes, “They really didn’t want to let me into Drug Court,” he said.
With the support of court personnel, though, he was accepted and went through the program successfully, receiving no sanctions or punishments.
“I get to start my life back over,” Koepnick said.
That includes raising his grandchildren.
Idaho state Rep. Muffy Davis provided some inspirational thoughts to the graduates as guest speaker for the ceremony. Davis spoke of the challenges she faced after being paralyzed by a skiing accident in Sun Valley when she was 16 years old. Her dream of being an Olympic skier transformed into a quest to be part of the Paralympics, which she attained in 1998.
Skiing on the mountains in Japan, however, was different from Idaho snow. She felt fear, but didn’t let that deter her from making the runs.
“You confronted your fears,” Davis told the graduates, remarking on their ongoing journey to maintain sobriety.
Melyssa Campbell of Twin Falls received two bunches of roses from her supporters.
“I’ve learned a lot from Drug Court,” Campbell said. “Not only how to get sober, but to stay sober.”
Campbell has gotten custody of her two daughters, ages 5 and 6, and is enjoying the chance to have a family again.
Idaho’s Drug Court program was created in 2001 to reduce overcrowding in jails and prisons. The program aims to reduce alcohol and drug dependency and can last from 12 to 18 months.
Drug Court offers recovery support, helping participants find jobs and transitional housing in a clean and sober environment. Drug testing takes place throughout the process. Therapy and case management are provided to participants.
Participants are held accountable for their activities and behavior — and for paying their court fees and fines. They must focus on treatment for their addiction and must be honest.
Drug Court participants regularly appear for sessions in Twin Falls, Burley, Blaine County or Jerome.
“They’ve all worked hard to get to this point,” Wildman said.
He also praised those in the audience. “It truly takes a community effort.”
