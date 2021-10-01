'I get it. I'm scared too.' St. Luke's hospitalist describes the shifting landscape of COVID-19

TWIN FALLS — On Thursday, fall colors had started to set in at St. Luke’s campus on Pole Line Road, casting a calm guise over the overwhelm inside the hospital. While the valley’s war against COVID-19 continues a year and a half in, the battlefield itself keeps shifting.
“I think if you talked to most physicians, they’d say they’ve never seen anything like this in their career,” St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center hospitalist Dr. Adam Robison said Wednesday. “This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime event.”
Nothing about this disease is normal, Robison said. And no cure is available for the disease that has ended the lives of nearly 3,000 Idahoans to date.
Treatments for hospitalized COVID patients have not changed dramatically over the past year or so. Hospitals can provide only what Robison calls “supportive care.”
“The standards of care for inpatient care (of COVID patients) are steroids and anti-viral medication,” he said. “It’s supportive care — trying to give the body time to get better before it gets worse.
“It’s a scary disease and I see that in the eyes of my patients all the time. They get scared and I don’t blame them. I get it. I’m scared too.”
A changing landscape
When the coronavirus first hit the Magic Valley, few COVID patients were young or even middle-aged. That has since changed.
“Previously, COVID patients were older, with multiple comorbidities,” Robison told the Times-News.
“It’s much different having conversations with 40-year-olds and 50-year-olds who are getting sick with this...,” he said. “It’s more difficult with people with younger kids at home.”
In addition, the sheer volume of COVID patients requiring hospitalization is higher this time around.
“With these two variables, that’s what has put a strain not only across the St. Luke’s Health System but across the state as a whole,” he said.
“We are already above normal ICU capacity across the state. Hospitals have converted regular hospital beds into ICU beds and transformed space into additional ICU space.”
As assistant medical director for hospital medicine at St. Luke’s, Robison oversees more than 100 medical providers across four campuses.
“We have people on the floor requiring lots and lots of oxygen — way more than usual. And any of those patients at any given time can compensate (meaning going from floor status to intubation in the ICU). We see that on a regular basis.”
That guessing game of who is going to need intubation creates a high level of anxiety on the floor.
“If this disease did not cause significant hospitalizations risks, or a high degree of progressing to the intensive care unit or to death, this wouldn’t be an issue,” he said. COVID-19 “would be a bad illness — you’d get sick, you’d be miserable — but it would not cause a significant strain on the health care system.”
The abundance of dangerous misinformation spreading over social media has also created additional stress and frustration for medical workers.
“I’ve gone through different stages of frustration with this as a health care provider,” Robison said. “I’ve never run across anything where I am being called into question on a regular basis.
“People typically come to me because I’ve studied for years and years and years. I understand how the body works. And I have that specialized knowledge I’ve worked a long time to gain. I understand how vaccines work — how this vaccine in particular works — and to have that questioned is difficult.”
Robison, however, understands where the misinformation comes from.
“I think there’s a lot of fear here and fear makes people irrational,” he said.
Some popular misinformation is not only dangerous, it can be deadly, Robison said. Ivermectin, a veterinarian medicine falsely touted by some for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19, can cause liver damage and death in humans.
‘Very, very effective’
The high COVID-19 hospitalization rate is driven mainly by the number of people who have not been vaccinated, Robison said. Prevention is the most valuable weapon in the war against the disease.
“The only thing shown to be very, very effective has been the vaccines,” he said. “That continues to bear itself out by patients we have hospitalized in our hospital.
“Even if you don’t die from this, you are looking at two weeks in the hospital. That’s a long time to be off work and that’s a significant financial burden to have to suffer through.”
The benefit of vaccination is threefold, Robison said. Primarily, your chance of getting the disease after full vaccination is greatly diminished.
“It’s a fallacy that the vaccine does not boost your immune system,” he said.
Secondly, vaccination will prevent severe disease for most people should they have a breakthrough infection. With a vaccine, your risk of dying is very, very low, he said.
Thirdly, being vaccinated greatly reduces the risk of you transmitting the disease, Robison said.
“If you’re vaccinated, your viral load is going to be significantly lower and you are less likely to transmit the disease” if you were to become sick.