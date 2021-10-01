'I get it. I'm scared too.' St. Luke's hospitalist describes the shifting landscape of COVID-19

‘Very, very effective’

The high COVID-19 hospitalization rate is driven mainly by the number of people who have not been vaccinated, Robison said. Prevention is the most valuable weapon in the war against the disease.

“The only thing shown to be very, very effective has been the vaccines,” he said. “That continues to bear itself out by patients we have hospitalized in our hospital.

“Even if you don’t die from this, you are looking at two weeks in the hospital. That’s a long time to be off work and that’s a significant financial burden to have to suffer through.”

The benefit of vaccination is threefold, Robison said. Primarily, your chance of getting the disease after full vaccination is greatly diminished.

“It’s a fallacy that the vaccine does not boost your immune system,” he said.

Secondly, vaccination will prevent severe disease for most people should they have a breakthrough infection. With a vaccine, your risk of dying is very, very low, he said.

Thirdly, being vaccinated greatly reduces the risk of you transmitting the disease, Robison said.

“If you’re vaccinated, your viral load is going to be significantly lower and you are less likely to transmit the disease” if you were to become sick.