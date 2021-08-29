‘I feel so helpless’: Boise woman pleads for help evacuating family from Afghanistan

“There are many more people who wish to leave Afghanistan, and I know there are Idahoans who have reached out to my office for evacuation assistance for their families and friends, in some cases,” he said. “The (Biden) administration’s arbitrary and rapidly approaching deadline is making it difficult to complete our mission, but we will continue to pursue these open cases and do all that we can to get these people out of there.”

Slobodanka Hodzic, director of the Agency for New Americans organization in Boise, said she and her staff are working to sift through misinformation around the situation in Afghanistan to be able to help families as much as possible. There is a form on the U.S. Department of State website for a repatriation assistance request that Hodzic recommended for those seeking evacuation for family members.

“Everybody’s worried the airport (in Kabul) will close, and relatives here want to help their relatives in Afghanistan to be able to leave, because there’s so much unknown,” Hodzic said. “… We pray and hope for people to be safe and for relatives to connect and be able to join. We are here to support and we are thankful to the community for its support.”

Time is of the essence for family members, Boise woman says