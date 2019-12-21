TWIN FALLS —For homebound seniors, the holidays can be a lonely time.
But thanks to a local partnership, some Twin Falls seniors are being fed, getting a visit and feasting on cheese.
Earlier this month, Glanbia donated two-pound blocks of cheese and $25 cash to each homebound senior participating in Meal on Wheels program in Twin Falls. The milk giant also gave the senior center a $5,000 donation to keep the program going.
Without Meals on Wheels, funded mostly through donations like Glanbia’s, the economic cost to the community would be great, senior center director Jeanette Roe said.
“Some of these people, it’s the only meal they get,” Roe said. “This allows them to stay in their home. If they’re not, then we’re going to be flooded at the hospital, social services, Medicaid, assisted living.”
Roe said meals cost $5 a day and feeding a senior over the course of a year is about $2,000. That yearly cost is less than a single day in the hospital, she said.
“It’s really, really important to keep these people at home as long as possible,” she said.
About 215 home-bound seniors in Twin Falls have their meals delivered to them each day around noon. During the week, they get a hot meal, like lasagna, and a lunch sack with cold produce. On Fridays, drivers deliver frozen meals to eat throughout the weekend.
The Meals on Wheels website says about one in six seniors struggles with hunger and 15.2 million seniors live alone nationwide.
Connie Chugg said its nice to have a homemade meal after arm surgery left her unable to easily make her own meals.
“It’s something that I don’t have to worry about,” Chugg said. “I don’t think I could get along without them coming.”
But a healthy meal is not the only benefit to the program, volunteer driver Laura Gilbert
“Part of it is you’re kind of checking on them,” Gilbert said. “This is a way that, if somebody is homebound and their family wants to make sure that they’re OK every day, somebody actually saw them in person to make sure they haven’t fallen down.”
The program in Twin Falls is mostly dependent on donations and volunteers. Its nice to see people that are grateful to get a meal, said Gilbert, who volunteered in the program in Utah before recently moving to the Magic Valley.
“I want to be able to give back in some way, and this is a pretty easy one to do,” she said.
The drivers are kind and helpful, senior Colleen Thiebert said.
“I can’t do much cooking at all now and so this helps me and it helps my husband,” Thiebert said. “I’m just so thankful.”
