‘I don’t recognize myself’: Idaho long haulers one year after COVID

“It’s almost like throwing the dice in your Yahtzee cup, and every day tossing that dice out there to see what you’re dealing with today,” she said of her symptoms.

Lynch survived cancer years ago and said she treasured her long hair after it grew back. Her hair began to fall out after she got sick last year. She estimates it thinned to about half its thickness. So she cut it short.

“I look at myself in the mirror, and I don’t recognize myself,” she said.

The past year has changed her perspective on how people think about illness — that she can appear healthy while suffering full-body aches and fatigue that knocks her out for days. She said her doctors believe she’s not making up the symptoms, they just don’t know what is causing them.

It also has changed her perspective on human nature.

“As far as how I feel about people today, I’m saddened, really,” she said. “I’m not as trusting, and I was always a giver, so I’ve withdrawn some of myself, I think, because of my experience.”