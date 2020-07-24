'I COULD SEE THEIR TEARS': Pastor changes lives while struggling through the pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Abandoned by his addict mother and father at 5, Tony Lopez became a ward of the state of Texas. He lived in a series of 25 foster homes before he aged out of foster care — at 17 years, 6 months — on the streets of San Antonio.

On his own, he quickly became intimate with heroin and gangs; robbing and stealing became a routine part of life as he floated in and out of jail.

One night on the streets of San Antonio, Lopez had an experience that foreshadowed the eventual course of his life and ministry.

After spending time in prison for murder, he opened Victory Home Restoration Center in Twin Falls and has now launched the Christian-based Helping Hands Mission in Burley.

But the pastor is struggling to change lives during the COVID-19 pandemic and needs donations and volunteers committed to seeing the new mission grow.

