The lane-widening project on Interstate 84 will see rolling closures every weekday afternoon through June, as crews are blasting rock.
The Idaho Transportation Department is blasting rock in the median of I-84 between the South Jerome (Exit 168) and Twin Falls (Exit 173) interchanges as follows:
- Rolling closures will occur on weekday afternoons throughout the remainder of June
- Delays will range from 20-30 minutes
A pilot car will slow motorists down several miles before the blast area. This will allow crews to blast rock and clean up debris.
Travelers are encouraged to plan for delays and give themselves extra time when traveling on I-84.
The project consists of widening Interstate 84 to three lanes in each direction between the Twin Falls interchange and the Jerome interchange.