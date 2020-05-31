I-84 crash sends Gooding man to hospital
I-84 crash sends Gooding man to hospital

Idaho State Police

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

BLISS — A rollover crash on Interstate 84 sent a Gooding man to the hospital Sunday, Idaho State Police said.

Jaime Morales Juarez, 28, was traveling east on I-84 about 5 miles east of Bliss in a Lincoln town car when he lost control while trying to pass a semi, ISP said in a Sunday afternoon statement.

His car sideswiped the Peterbilt truck, driven by Steven McGraw, 44, of Houma, Louisiana. Morales Juarez then drove underneath the semi-truck, and his vehicle dragged before it lost control into the median and rolled.

Morales Juarez was not wearing a seat belt and was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, ISP said.

McGraw was wearing a seat belt.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

