I-84 crash in Jerome County involves fatality

Two crashes occurred Monday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. One involved a fatality, according to SIRCOMM.

The fatal crash took place at 10:11 a.m. in the eastbound lane of I-84 near milepost 173, a SIRCOMM dispatcher said. The non-fatal crash occurred near the same area.

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash but have released few details.

The Idaho Transportation Department’s road report advised motorists Monday morning of difficult driving conditions on I-84 from Eden to Wendell due to ice and freezing rain. That warning was lifted in the afternoon.