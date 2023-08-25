A Malta man died Friday morning after the pickup he was riding in blew a tire and rolled in Cassia County on Interstate 84, police say.

Paul Riley Barnes, 30, died at the scene after a 22-year-old Rupert woman was westbound at 6:35 a.m. in a Toyota pickup near milepost 224, according to the Idaho State Police. After the tire blew, the vehicle went off the right shoulder.

The woman was flown to a hospital via air ambulance, and both passengers weren’t wearing seat belts.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.