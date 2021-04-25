I-84 bridge repairs to begin in Gooding, Jerome, Minidoka and Cassia counties

SHOSHONE — Repairs to structures along Interstate 84 in south-central Idaho are expected to begin Monday.

Over the coming months, The Idaho Transportation Department will resurface thirteen bridges and nine overpasses, as well as perform other minor maintenance activities, to keep them in service longer. For most bridges, traffic will be reduced to one lane. As work shifts from one bridge to another, traffic patterns will also change. Drivers should expect reduced speeds throughout the area and watch for crews during working hours.

Two overpasses in Minidoka County will be completely closed during construction.

“The overpasses at 500 West and Meridian Road will be closed for about three weeks, but not at the same time,” ITD project manager Bruce Christensen said. “These detours are expected in late May and mid-June.”

More information will be shared before the closures happen.

Closing the two overpasses will allow crews to complete work sooner, reducing project costs and lessening the overall impacts to travelers.

Construction on all bridges is expected to be finished by October of this year. The general contractor is Cannon Builders.

