I-15 crash kills 2 people, 14 dogs; 16 dogs still missing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELLEY — A Friday morning crash on Interstate 15 killed two people and 14 of 48 dogs going from Arizona to adoptions in Canada, Idaho State Police said.

The rented truck they were in, a Ford Econoline box truck, left the interstate at about 6 a.m. near mile marker 105, west of Shelley, and went into the median and hit an embankment, ISP said in a statement. No other vehicles were involved and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The driver, Christopher Kracht, 40, of Phoenix, was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he later died. The passenger, Ann Watson, 38, of Phoenix, was pronounced dead at the scene, ISP said. Kracht was wearing a seat belt, Watson was not, ISP said.

The truck was carrying 48 dogs from a nonprofit animal rescue network with 48 dogs of mixed breeds and sizes going to Calgary, Alberta, Canada, for adoption. All the dogs appeared to have been in kennels

Fourteen of the dogs were found dead by responding troopers. Another 18 dogs were found by ISP and taken to the Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue, however 18 of the dogs were still missing as of 3:40 pm.

Local veterinarians are reportedly assisting the shelter with providing medical care to injured animals.