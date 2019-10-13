{{featured_button_text}}
I-84 wreck

Cars sit backed up for miles as they exit off Interstate 84 at exit 182 after the interstate was closed due to a multiple car collision in July 2018 on I-84 near Burley.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

KIMBERLY — Public highways and exit ramps don’t last forever, and the Kimberly interchange’s time is up. The ramps and crossings at Interstate 84 exit 182, next to the Garden of Eden truck plaza on Idaho Highway 50, are due for some work.

“This interchange is past its life expectancy,” Idaho Transportation Department District 4 Public Information Specialist Jessica Williams said.

The entire interchange will be redesigned and rebuilt in 2024. The project is expected to cost $11 million.

In order to redesign the interchange as effectively as possible, the Idaho Transportation Department wants to hear from the public on what works well and what could be improved at the interchange. ITD is holding an open house to solicit public feedback on several redesign options Oct. 15 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Rock Creek Fire Department in Kimberly.

Williams said that, at this point, a redesign of the interchange is more valuable than a mere rehabilitation.

There are a handful of design options for the interchange. There’s a partial cloverleaf-style proposal. One design is called a diverging diamond. All five options come with advantages and disadvantages. In general, each design works best for a specific traffic volume.

Public comments will help make the new interchange safe, and ensure that it works best for the public, Williams said.

“If members of the public are aware of something such as a safety concern with reduced line of site for the area, we want them to share that information,” Williams said. “We really want communities to know their voices are heard.”

