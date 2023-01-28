Hype It Up For Harper: Twin Falls rallies around high schooler fighting cancer

FILER — When 15-year-old Harper Walker received a bone cancer diagnosis, her family did what any family would do. They rallied around her to get treatment.

Friends, family, and teammates from Walker’s volleyball and basketball teams did the same on Friday night at an event dubbed “Hype It Up for Harper“ at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds.

The fundraiser featured a chili feed, live and silent auctions, and musical entertainment from local performer Kaden Madden.

While Walker’s family has health insurance, though that won’t cover all costs, friends wanted to find ways to lend financial support to the Twin Falls High School sophomore and her family.

“We all just felt helpless,” Vanessa Toolson, one of the event’s organizers told the Times-News. “I tried to think of things we could do and how we could help.”

One night, Toolson, her fiancé Scott Martin, and Grayson Stone — whose own daughter had gone through cancer treatment — came up with an idea.

A plan to help the family started out on the back of a napkin, and the trio ran with the idea. Word spread on social media, and before long, a fundraiser was in the works.

“I can’t even tell you about the energy around this event,” Toolson said. “The outpouring of support and love for this family is just incredible.”

Everything for the event was donated, including live auction items valued at $75,000, and a variety of silent auction items that encircled the room inside Merchant Building No. 3.

Those items ranged from gift baskets to safari excursions, and everything in between.

Although Walker was in Salt Lake City for treatment and unable to attend, organizers set up a Facebook stream so she could watch and be a part of the event.

A Benefit Bank account has been opened at First Federal under the name Harper Walker Benefit for those who want to support her and her family.

