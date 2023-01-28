 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story editor's pick

Hype It Up For Harper: Twin Falls rallies around high schooler fighting cancer

  • 0

FILER — When 15-year-old Harper Walker received a bone cancer diagnosis, her family did what any family would do. They rallied around her to get treatment.

Friends, family, and teammates from Walker’s volleyball and basketball teams did the same on Friday night at an event dubbed “Hype It Up for Harper“ at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds.

Harper Walker benefit event a smashing success

Halle Walker holds an AR-15 rifle while selling tickets to win the weapon during the 'Hype It Up For Harper' fundraiser on Friday night at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. Walker's sister, Harper, is undergoing cancer treatment.

The fundraiser featured a chili feed, live and silent auctions, and musical entertainment from local performer Kaden Madden.

While Walker’s family has health insurance, though that won’t cover all costs, friends wanted to find ways to lend financial support to the Twin Falls High School sophomore and her family.

“We all just felt helpless,” Vanessa Toolson, one of the event’s organizers told the Times-News. “I tried to think of things we could do and how we could help.”

People are also reading…

One night, Toolson, her fiancé Scott Martin, and Grayson Stone — whose own daughter had gone through cancer treatment — came up with an idea.

A plan to help the family started out on the back of a napkin, and the trio ran with the idea. Word spread on social media, and before long, a fundraiser was in the works.

Harper Walker Benefit Event a smashing success

From left, Morgan Harr and Jordyn Quesnell have their photo taken during the 'Hype It Up For Harper' fundraiser on Friday night at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds.

“I can’t even tell you about the energy around this event,” Toolson said. “The outpouring of support and love for this family is just incredible.”

Everything for the event was donated, including live auction items valued at $75,000, and a variety of silent auction items that encircled the room inside Merchant Building No. 3.

Those items ranged from gift baskets to safari excursions, and everything in between.

Although Walker was in Salt Lake City for treatment and unable to attend, organizers set up a Facebook stream so she could watch and be a part of the event.

A Benefit Bank account has been opened at First Federal under the name Harper Walker Benefit for those who want to support her and her family.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death notices

Kenneth D. Hodges, 82 of Twin Falls, died Wednesday Jan. 25, 2023, at Rosetta Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care o…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News