Hunters still furious after F&G shot 206 elk

At first, White said, those claims weren’t too much of a burden on the department. But as elk numbers started rising with the expansion of agriculture, depredations increased and claims became more common.

The costs have grown dramatically. The Magic Valley region paid out four claims in fiscal year 2015, totaling $69,000. In fiscal year 2019, the agency paid out $1.546 million. The number of claims went from 40 in fiscal year 2015 to 150 in fiscal year 2019.

Last fiscal year, one claim alone totaled $1.1 million. It was on that landowner’s property that Fish and Game shot 108 of the 206 elk it killed last summer and fall. White said the approach worked, because this year the claim on that same property was under $100,000.

Fish and Game tries to prevent depredations in a number of ways. Sharpshooting at night, which was the method responsible for the 206 elk killed, is the last resort. The agency also sprays crops to make them taste bad, places trained dogs in cornfields, builds fencing and uses hazing methods.

Normally, when Fish and Game has to kill animals that are damaging crops, it calls on local hunters to assist with the removal. But that depredation hunt strategy only works during the daytime.