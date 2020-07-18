Hundreds of Magic Valley businesses receive money to pay workers

TWIN FALLS — Hundreds of small businesses in the Magic Valley received money from the federal government to keep their workers employed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 30,000 Idaho businesses received loans from the Paycheck Protection Program, according to data released earlier this month by the U.S. Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration.
Idaho businesses received about $2.5 billion. The program retained more than 300,000 jobs in the state, though the total is likely much higher as thousands of businesses did not report the number of employees they retained.
The program gives businesses with fewer than 500 employees low-interest loans to pay for employee salaries, rent and other costs. The debt is forgiven if at least 60% of the money goes toward payroll.
The loans are meant to cover about two and a half months of costs.
Businesses in the Magic Valley that received money included dairies, fast food restaurants, gas stations, assisted living facilities and more.
More than 3,000 businesses in Idaho received loans greater than $150,000. Businesses that received less money were not named in the database.
The Magic Valley’s largest recipient was Riverence, a fish farm based in Filer. The company received between $5 million and $10 million to retain its 434 employees. An unnamed Twin Falls business received $100, one of Idaho’s smallest loans. The average loan was about $100,000.
The loan data is broken into several categories, including business names, addresses, NAICS codes, zip codes, business type, demographic data, non-profit information, name of lender, jobs supported and loan amount ranges as follows:
- $150,000-350,000
- $350,000-1 million
- $1-2 million
- $2-5 million
- $5-10 million
Nearly 5 million businesses received loans nationwide totaling nearly $520 billion. The program has supported 51 million jobs and over 80% of the country’s small business employees.
“The PPP is an indisputable success for small businesses, especially to the communities in which these employers serve as the main job creators,” said U.S. Department of the Treasury administrator Jovita Carranza. “In three months, this Administration was able to act quickly to get funding into the hands of those who faced enormous obstacles as a result of the pandemic.
The CARES ACT set aside a total of $660 billion for the program, and President Donald Trump and Congress recently extended the deadline to apply for the remaining $130 billion until Aug. 8.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.