Hundreds of Magic Valley businesses receive money to pay workers

TWIN FALLS — Hundreds of small businesses in the Magic Valley received money from the federal government to keep their workers employed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 30,000 Idaho businesses received loans from the Paycheck Protection Program, according to data released earlier this month by the U.S. Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration.

Idaho businesses received about $2.5 billion. The program retained more than 300,000 jobs in the state, though the total is likely much higher as thousands of businesses did not report the number of employees they retained.

The program gives businesses with fewer than 500 employees low-interest loans to pay for employee salaries, rent and other costs. The debt is forgiven if at least 60% of the money goes toward payroll.

The loans are meant to cover about two and a half months of costs.

Businesses in the Magic Valley that received money included dairies, fast food restaurants, gas stations, assisted living facilities and more.

More than 3,000 businesses in Idaho received loans greater than $150,000. Businesses that received less money were not named in the database.