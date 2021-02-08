Hundreds of bald eagles flock to Idaho family’s trees each winter. So do bird watchers.

“The first reason is that lots of movement and loud noises spook the eagles,” she wrote. “They feel safe enough to come here, and we would like to continue to give them somewhere safe and quiet to stay for the winters to come.

“The second reason is for the safety of the public. These are birds of prey and natural hunters. To date, the eagles have been peaceful neighbors. We want to make sure it stays that way by not putting them in a situation where they feel threatened.

“This is their home, please help us continue to give them a safe place to stay by respecting the no trespassing signs,” she added.

Still, she said, she’s glad to see others enjoying the birds she grew up around. She said they helped inspire her to pursue photography as a career. She shared many of her own photographs.

WHAT BRINGS EAGLES TO IDAHO PROPERTY?

Like anyone else, the Azevedo family is in awe of the huge birds, whose wingspan can exceed 7 feet. They’re also just as puzzled as anyone about why the eagles started coming to their property.