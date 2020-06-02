Hundreds gather in vigil for George Floyd in Twin Falls City Park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TWIN FALLS — For eight minutes and 46 seconds Tuesday night, close to 300 Twin Falls residents kneeled in silence against the concrete surrounding of the band shell at Twin Falls City Park, some with fists raised, shedding tears or with their arms around their children.

It is the same length of time Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into the neck of George Floyd, who died in police custody, as seen in a viral video that also shows him telling Chauvin he could not breathe.

Community organizers of color, religious leaders, city officials and the Twin Falls Police Department gathered with residents in a vigil to mourn the lives of black Americans who died in police custody.

“We are here to back away from sensationalism,” Savina Barini, one of the event’s organizers and Howard University graduate, said. “ We are mourning a mass loss of human life.”

Protests nationwide have erupted in violence as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets into crowds and some demonstrators looted and burned buildings and cars. Organizers of the Twin Falls vigil wanted to create an event that respected those who have died.

Law enforcement officers and city officials stood in solidarity with participants.