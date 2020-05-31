Hundreds gather at Boise statehouse to protest police brutality, remember George Floyd

Another rally planned by the Boise chapter of Black Lives Matter for Sunday morning was canceled amid community concerns about who organized the event, according to posts on the Black Lives Matter Boise Facebook page. In a post on the Idaho Black History Museum Facebook page Saturday evening, museum director Phillip Thompson also urged the community to avoid the gatherings.

“Due to the violence that has ensued, brought about largely by outside agitators solely motivated by causing chaos, destruction, and death which in many cases is reported as being white nationalists and anarchists I implore you to stay home for your own safety,” Thompson wrote. “We will/are planning an opportunity to stand in solidarity safely. Many of the events being ‘planned’ are spurious being led by obscure, unknown, not local individuals.”

Yet another image shared on social media showed George Floyd surrounded by flowers and said a “black-led event” would be held on the capitol steps at 10 a.m. on Sunday in solidarity with Minneapolis.

It’s not clear which rally attendees were turning out to support, but Poasa said he was pleasantly surprised by the turnout.

“What we really were here to do is to organize words of power. We wanted people to be heard,” Poasa said in a phone interview.