Hundreds descend on intensive dance camp

Hundreds of dancers from around Idaho descended on the College of Southern Idaho to take part in the summer dance camp intensive aimed for those that are already at an intermediate or advanced level of dancing.

The camp brought on by CSI and the Idaho Dance Arts Alliance or (IDAA) centers around several genres of dance. Everything from ballet to hip-hop is offered and students have the ability to sign up for which ever classes they choose during the week-long camp.

The camp is meant to be a challenging and rewarding summer experience in dance according to CSI's website.