Humanitarian center needs sponsors and volunteers in 2022

RUPERT — The Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center needs more sponsors and more volunteers in 2022.

The center’s volunteers spent more than 75,000 hours in the past three years making quilts, baby bereavement clothing, school backpacks and hygiene kits along with homeless sleeping mats and other items for people across south-central Idaho.

Although the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 slowed them down, they still put together mask kits that were delivered all over the Magic Valley to hospitals, senior centers and other agencies that needed them.

“We were still always busy,” said Becky Schow, Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center foundation president.

In 2021, the center continued to grow, delivering 135 bereavement items, 222 newborn kits, 384 quilts, 462 educational file folders, 902 school backpack kits and 2,113 hygiene/covid kits to their partners, which include Magic Valley schools, churches, police, hospitals, crisis centers, homeless and domestic violence shelters.

“Those are real numbers,” Schow said. As a non-profit, volunteer hours and donated items are carefully tracked.

The center does not distribute the donations directly.

But occasionally, people from the center have the opportunity to see the people they help.

Last fall the center met with Community Quilts and delivered quilts and hygiene kits to a Twin Falls family that lost their home in a fire.

“When we got there they were pulling things out of their house and their arms were all black,” Schow said. “It was really emotional.”

Through its relationship with the quilting group the center became aware of a Utah group that had a large number of one-piece infant sleepsuits they wanted to donate to someone. The garments were very well made and just needed to be sewed up on one side. The center has sewing machines so they took on the project and were able to donate 4,410 of them to Zimbabwe, Africa.

“The babies born there are usually just wrapped in newspaper,” she said.

Schow said in 2022, the center plans to continue to expand its networking and build more relationships — so more good deeds can be accomplished.

One of the other major goals for the center is increasing awareness of what they do to draw more volunteers.

On Jan. 11, D. L. Evans Bank’s Premier Club members, which is a club for people age 50 and over toured the center, along with bank executives.

The bank donated $2,000 to the center, which will be used to buy new towels for the hygiene kits and previously donated desks, chairs and cabinets, Bonnie Zollinger, the bank’s Premier Club coordinator said.

The relationships with agencies across the Magic Valley the center has established is amazing, Zollinger said.

The sleeping mats made from recycled plastic grocery bags that include an attached pillow and the shape of a heart woven in the pattern and roll up into a backpack, tug at many people’s hearts.

The mats have been hung on the Perrine Bridge so people in need can pick them up.

In 2021 the center donated 234 of them, which exceeds the total number of mats they produced in the previous two years.

“I think that really speaks to the growing homeless population in the Magic Valley,” Schow said.

The center always needs donations of clean plastic grocery bags, which are used to weave the mats.

“Imagine being a homeless person with nothing to sleep on and receiving one of these mattresses that are waterproof,” D.L. Evans Bank President and CEO John Evans Jr. said. “Congratulations on what they are doing here. It chokes me up.”

Anne Martin, of Oakley’s who went on the tour said it was her first time inside the center.

“I am stunned. Everything in here is brand new and it takes my breath away,” Martin said. “Everyone can help here and do something. Actions certainly speak louder than words.”

“I’m just amazed,” Barbara Andersen, of Albion said. “I had no idea this was even here.”

Marlene Boettcher, of Heyburn was impressed that the center uses leaders from churches, schools and other organizations to determine who receives the items, which are not available directly from the center.

“I didn’t know what a gift we have here. We are so lucky,” Boettcher said. “It feels like it is a generous, helpful and caring place and it’s a gift for our community to allow people to come here and make a difference.”

Boettcher said she may bring a friend and come back later to serve.

In order to keep growing more people need to become aware of the center, Schow said.

The center, 723 F. Street, is open from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and by appointment for groups. Call 208-261-2533 for more information.

Projects, which are available for all ages and skill levels, can also be checked out of the center and worked on at home.

The center’s motto is “Where You Make Miracles Happen.”

Schow said miracles have become a regular occurrence at the center.

“We don’t know yet what the big miracle will be in 2022,” Schow said. “But it will come.”

