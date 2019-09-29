{{featured_button_text}}
Human trafficking

Human trafficking discussion and walk will take place Oct. 18 and 19.

 COURTESY OF THE A21 CAMPAIGN

TWIN FALLS — Yes, human trafficking happens in Idaho. The A21 Campaign will sponsor “Intro to Human Trafficking in Idaho” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at St. Ignatius Orthodox Christian Church, 181 Morrison St., Twin Falls.

The event will screen “Cost of Freedom” — a 30-minute documentary by local filmmaker, Alma Jam. A panel discussion will follow featuring Jim Woods, a retired law enforcement officer. Information will be provided by Voices Against Violence of Twin Falls.

A Walk for Freedom will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 outside the Expo Center on North College Road. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. To register, go to a21.org.

