Human-caused Bray Fire burns 12,000 acres in Gooding County, so far

BLISS — A 12,000-acre fire north of town was human-caused, the Bureau of Land Management said.

The Bray Fire was reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday, BLM spokesperson Kelsey Brizendine said, and, due to 30 mph winds, the fire exploded to thousands of acres in just a few hours.

“It moved extremely fast,” Brizendine said. “The wind was not doing us any favors.”

Fire officials determined the fire was human-caused, she said Tuesday morning, but she was unsure whether any structures were damaged because the fire is still under investigation.

Officials have given no time estimate of containment or control. High winds and low relative humidity are expected Tuesday but “we are prepared for it,” she said.

Twin Falls District BLM, Sawtooth National Forest, Boise BLM, Bliss Rural Fire Department, Gooding Rural Fire Department, Hagerman Rural Fire Department responded Monday, with about 60 firefighters on the scene. Twin Falls BLM and Sawtooth National Forest personnel remain on the scene Tuesday, with ground and air resources working to create containment lines along the southern half of the fire.

Much of Monday night was spent securing the northern flank of the fire, Brizendine said.