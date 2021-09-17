How well do you know the U.S. Constitution?

TWIN FALLS — College of Southern Idaho students took a U.S. citizenship test on Tuesday evening. Using their phones and an online platform, students eagerly answered questions about the three branches of government, local representatives and a 234-year-old document.
“It’s something any American should know,” said CSI freshman Amy Madrid.
That document? The U.S. Constitution.
Since 2005, the U.S. celebrates Constitution Day on September 17, the anniversary of the signing in Philadelphia in 1787.
“What unites us is this document,” said Perri Gardner, College of Southern Idaho associate professor of political science.
Gardner helps CSI create its annual Constitution Day programming. Throughout the week students were able to pick up a free copy of the Constitution at the campus library and a public discussion was held Tuesday evening.
David Adler, a constitutional law author and president of the Alturas Institute, gave a talk titled “The Constitution, National Security and Foreign Affairs.” Adler discussed Constitutional challenges following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
After that infamous day, President George W. Bush followed article two of the Constitution which names the president as the commander in chief of the Army and Navy. His responsibility was to drive out the invaders, Adler said.
Students guessed which branch of government has the power to declare war during the citizenship test. Although that power has shifted over time, the framers gave the power to the legislative branch or congress.
“They so feared that a single individual might make war decisions acting for indefensible actions to use military force against another nation,” Adler said.
The United States has a history of undeclared wars. The Vietnam War is one example, he said.
“For so many years in this country, we have heard presidents of both parties, Democrats and Republicans, asserting broader and broader authority, far beyond what the constitution grants,” Adler said.
Understanding the Constitution is vital for protecting it and noticing when things become no longer relevant, Gardner said. For example, the Third Amendment, no quartering soldiers in private homes, is less pertinent today.
Gardner asked Adler what amendment he would add to the Constitution. It has been almost 30 years since the last amendment was added in 1992.
The Equal Rights Amendment and granting Washington, D.C., statehood would be his first two additions, Adler said. The Equal Rights Amendment is a proposal that would guarantee legal gender equality for women and men.
Anyone interested in learning more about the constitution can visit the National Constitution Center website at constitutioncenter.org.