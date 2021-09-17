How well do you know the U.S. Constitution?

Students guessed which branch of government has the power to declare war during the citizenship test. Although that power has shifted over time, the framers gave the power to the legislative branch or congress.

“They so feared that a single individual might make war decisions acting for indefensible actions to use military force against another nation,” Adler said.

The United States has a history of undeclared wars. The Vietnam War is one example, he said.

“For so many years in this country, we have heard presidents of both parties, Democrats and Republicans, asserting broader and broader authority, far beyond what the constitution grants,” Adler said.

Understanding the Constitution is vital for protecting it and noticing when things become no longer relevant, Gardner said. For example, the Third Amendment, no quartering soldiers in private homes, is less pertinent today.

Gardner asked Adler what amendment he would add to the Constitution. It has been almost 30 years since the last amendment was added in 1992.

The Equal Rights Amendment and granting Washington, D.C., statehood would be his first two additions, Adler said. The Equal Rights Amendment is a proposal that would guarantee legal gender equality for women and men.