How to vote in the primary election

TWIN FALLS — All residents who wish to vote in the May 19 primary election must request a ballot by 8 p.m. Tuesday. Polling places will not open for the election and mail-in absentee ballots are the only way to vote.

Twin Falls County has mailed 14,855 ballots to those who requested them, or about 39.8% of the 37,316 registered voters.

Twin Falls County Clerk Kristina Glascock said her department has processed all the requests that were submitted and expect to receive more prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Those who have not sent in their request should either fill out an application online at idahovotes.gov or visit the county office, she said.

The deadline to register to vote is also 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Completed ballots must be returned to the county by 8 p.m. on June 2. Glascock urged voters to return their ballot as soon as possible. Those wishing to mail their ballots back to the county should do so no later than May 28 to make sure it’s received before the deadline. Voters can also return their completed ballots to drop boxes at the county office.