How should we spend $8.5 million? Twin Falls charters committee to spend recovery funds

TWIN FALLS — From the beginning of COVID-19, the federal government has issued three waves of federal recovery dollars to local government entities to support response to and recovery from the pandemic.

First came CARES; then came ARPA. Now the pool of recovery funds is known as State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (SLFRF) and Twin Falls will receive almost $8.5 million.

Funds can be used for a wide range of things, such as replacing lost public sector revenue to provide government services, supporting the health of communities, and helping households, small businesses, impacted industries, nonprofits, and the public sector recover from economic impacts. The funds could also be used to invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

During the discussion Mayor Ruth Pierce said she was looking forward to the process.

"I think this is great," Pierce said. "We have the ability to potentially select projects that we may not otherwise be able to fund , or that we'd have to go to the taxpayers to fund through bonds."

To determine how to use their portion of the recovery funds, Twin Falls City Council is in the process of creating an ad hoc committee to determine what needs in the community would most benefit from the windfall.

On Monday night the council approved charter documents with provisions for what the committee will do, and who will be in it.

The committee will be chaired by Mayor Ruth Pierce, who will appoint two members of the City Council. The mayor and members of the City Council will select three members currently serving on one of the city’s Citizen Advisory Committees, and three individuals residing in the city. The committee will be staffed by the city manager and the chief financial officer.

City council member Shawn Barigar acknowledged that many lawmakers had been wary about what strings might be attached to funds from the federal government.

"We all have our philosophies about whether 'free money from the feds' is really free money — we're all paying our part of that," Barigar said. "But I do think that finding a way to best utilize those funds to meet the needs of our own community ... is a good opportunity for us."

The committee has not yet been formed. Recommendations for how to use the money will be made by the end of the year. All funds have to be committed by Dec. 31, 2024, and completely expended by Dec. 31, 2026.

Residents of Twin Falls who are interested in being on the committee are invited to apply on the city’s website at www.tfid.org by Aug. 5.