How many people have COVID-19 in Idaho right now? Nobody knows. Here’s why

Many of those employees help with contact tracing work part time, while juggling other job duties.

Central District Health plans to bring on six more staff in the next two weeks. Southwest District Health has six Idaho National Guard members helping to contact-trace for COVID-19. South Central Public Health District has help from nursing students, and 10 Idaho National Guard members now working full-time starting last week, spokesperson Brianna Bodily said. Panhandle Health District also has four Idaho National Guard members on the team now, and eight volunteers who help on a rotating basis, spokesperson Katherine Hoyer said.

When the pandemic began, officials at Central District Health didn’t think they would need to ramp up contact tracing as much as they did, “because community restrictions would have to be put in place to protect our hospitals and to keep the virus from getting into our high risk groups such as those residing in long term care facilities,” District Director Russ Duke explained via email.