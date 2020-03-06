How many cases of coronavirus are there in Idaho?

Short answer: 0
The state’s public health department has tested six people for the virus, including one Oregon resident who was tested in Idaho. A total of 35 people had been placed under monitoring as of March 4. Of those, 27 had been cleared.
Across the U.S., there are 19 states reporting a total of 164 cases. In the U.S., 11 people have died from the coronavirus, also called COVID-19.
Hotline
The South Central Public Health District has opened an information hotline for people to call with concerns about COVID-19.
At this time, the South Central Public Health District is not monitoring anyone for the disease.
Officials say the best thing people can do to avoid getting sick is to take the same precautions as they would in a bad flu season:
Those precautions include:
- Check for recommendations from public health and watch for updates.
- Wash your hands well and often.
- Cough or sneeze into a tissue or the crook of your elbow instead of your hand
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Stay home when you are sick.
“This hotline is open to health care professionals, community leaders and residents who have questions about COVID-19,” health district director Melody Bowyer said in the statement. “There is no reason to panic over this virus. We are well equipped to investigate and respond to any cases in our region. In the meantime, we want to make sure the public has plenty of access to accurate and factual information so they can take steps to protect their family from getting sick.”
The hotline, 208-737-1138, activated at 8 a.m. Friday and will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Boise State Students
Four Boise State University international students are in self-isolation for 14 days after clearing a health screening for coronavirus COVID-19 upon their arrival to Seattle on Monday.
According to Boise State officials, none of the students have shown any signs or symptoms of illness. Based on recommendations from federal and state public health experts, Boise State has instituted procedures for self isolating students visiting or returning from countries with Level-3 travel warnings, according to a press release.