How many cases of coronavirus are there in Idaho?

The state’s public health department has tested six people for the virus, including one Oregon resident who was tested in Idaho. A total of 35 people had been placed under monitoring as of March 4. Of those, 27 had been cleared.

Across the U.S., there are 19 states reporting a total of 164 cases. In the U.S., 11 people have died from the coronavirus, also called COVID-19.

The South Central Public Health District has opened an information hotline for people to call with concerns about COVID-19.

At this time, the South Central Public Health District is not monitoring anyone for the disease.

Officials say the best thing people can do to avoid getting sick is to take the same precautions as they would in a bad flu season:

Those precautions include:

Check for recommendations from public health and watch for updates.

Wash your hands well and often.

Cough or sneeze into a tissue or the crook of your elbow instead of your hand

Avoid contact with sick people.

Stay home when you are sick.