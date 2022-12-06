How is Twin Falls doing? Citizens survey says ...

TWIN FALLS — How is the city doing?

Results of the 2022 National Community Survey conducted this fall show city residents have frustrations, while still being optimistic about economic progress in Twin Falls.

Despite some low ratings in specific areas, 77% of respondents said Twin Falls was either an excellent or good place to live, although that number declined from 87% in the 2018 survey.

Mandi Thompson, assistant to the city manager, told the Twin Falls City Council last month that an overall distrust in government nationwide, coupled with high housing prices and increasing property taxes, likely led to lower numbers in some areas.

Just 42% of respondents agreed that there is an excellent or good value of services for the taxes paid to Twin Falls, and 41% said they had overall confidence in Twin Falls government. Thirty-five percent gave the city positive ratings for cost of living.

Thompson attributed much of the figures regarding confidence in government to a general distrust of government nationwide, and respondents not distinguishing between the different levels of government, whether it be county, state or federal.

“The reality is that we get lumped in with all the levels of government,” she said.

Council member Chris Reid agreed, and pointed out a survey question that 63% of residents gave excellent or good rating to services provided by the city of Twin Falls, while only 24% gave similar marks to the federal government.

On the flip side, city residents seem pleased with the overall economic health and development of Twin Falls, with almost 60% responding positively, and 76% give high marks for its recreational opportunities.

Quality of life questions also ranked high. Seventy-seven percent of respondents said they would be very or somewhat likely to recommend living in Twin Falls to someone who asks, and more than 70% of respondents said the city is a good place to visit or retire.

Although 77% of respondents said Twin Falls was an excellent or good place to live, that figure ranks in the 22nd percentile compared with other cities surveyed.

Visiting Twin Falls is what prompted Phaedra Kelleher to move to the city permanently a year ago.

“We loved the people,” she said, that and the recreational opportunities.

Although she has noticed the cost of living increasing, it is still half of what she was paying when she was living in Washington, she said.

“The only thing that I hope can change a bit is the pay scale,“ she said. “It doesn’t match with what is happening with the economy, and people are suffering. Other than that, Twin Falls is a great place to live.”

While some praise Twin Falls' quality of life, others on social media complain about things such as city government, city planning, and even snow removal.

Other high-ranking survey results came with employment opportunities, at 61%, and vibrancy of the downtown/commercial area, with 68% responding positively. Seventy-three percent of respondents rated the overall quality of business and service establishments in Twin Falls as good or excellent.

Almost 500 randomly selected residents completed the survey out of 2,800 that were mailed, Thompson said, although the 18% response rate was much lower than the 30% to 33% national average.

The survey has a 4.4% margin of error, Thompson said.

City officials need to “be aware that we do have citizens in the community that think we aren’t taking the community in the direction they would like it to go,” Thompson said.

Results can give an added incentive for city employees to talk to residents about how the city is performing, she said.

Some results are a bit confusing and frustrating, Thompson said, because city officials can’t know for sure why respondents answered the way they did.

For example, 67% of respondents said they have an excellent or good overall feeling of safety in Twin Falls, but yet that number rises dramatically when asked more specific questions about feeling safe.

Eighty-nine percent of respondents said they felt very or somewhat safe in their neighborhood during the day, and 88% said they felt safe in Twin Falls’ downtown/commercial area during the day.

Public safety is one of the most important tasks facing local governments, with 88% of respondents saying it is essential or very important.

The city first did the survey in 2009 and in 2012, then started having them completed every other year, Thompson said. Starting this year, the city will have them done every year.

Thompson got some expected results in the 2020 survey. With the overall mood of the nation being down, numbers came in low.

“We took a dip across the board,” Thompson said. Many of those numbers bounced back this year.

Complete results of the survey can be found at tfid.org.