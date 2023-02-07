How Idaho’s federal delegation responded to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night:

Sen. Mike Crapo

“Tonight, the President touted the status quo, but acceptance of the current state of our nation is deeply out of touch with the hardships many Americans face:

record costs for goods;

higher interest rates;

a crisis at the southern border;

a growing domestic energy crisis;

a weakened foreign policy posture; and

an influx of lethal fentanyl killing our youth at alarming rates.

“The economic policies of the last two years have made life unaffordable for many families. Unrestrained federal spending led to the highest inflation in decades, a harsh reality anyone who has gone to the grocery store or filled up their gas tank has encountered. Compared to this time two years ago, Idahoans are paying more than $800 per month just to keep up. Higher prices have wiped out wage gains, and higher interest rates have made it harder to buy a car, invest in a home or save for the future.

“The United States recently hit its staggering spending cap of $31.4 trillion. Conversations about how the United States will continue to pay its bills on time, and how we should budget for the future, will rightly dominate the halls of Congress for the next few months. Now is the time for spending reform proposals to be put forward and debated.

“For the President to refuse to engage in discussions about how our federal government should live within its means is irresponsible. Both parties have a responsibility to do their part, in good faith, to find a bipartisan solution. We must address our growing deficits in order to put our country’s finances on a sustainable path, rather than continue down a road of more unsustainable taxing and spending.”

Sen. Jim Risch

“Idahoans can see clearly that the state of our union is not good.

“Out of control federal spending, which President Biden championed, has inflated the prices of the goods we rely on every day. The debt from this spending will haunt not just us but our kids, grandkids, and even our great grandkids.

“Further, the President’s manic commitment to federal overreach in everything from stealing the water rights of Idahoans to dismantling our domestic energy industry has real world consequences for the state of Idaho.

“America’s national security has also repeatedly taken a hit during the President’s two years in office, including the most recent issue with a Chinese spy balloon collecting intel over the U.S. and the continued failure to address the crisis at our southern border.

“America deserves better.”

Rep. Mike Simpson

“Despite inheriting the most secure southern border in history, President Biden has allowed over 4.5 million illegal border crossings since taking office and has allowed the flow of deadly fentanyl to infiltrate our border. In the first three months of FY23 alone, CBP seized over 9,000 pounds of fentanyl—that is enough to kill more than 2.1 billion people. Yet, only now is he suggesting to work with Republicans in Congress to secure the border and accomplish meaningful immigration reform for a legal workforce.

“As much as President Biden loved to tout the partisan ‘accomplishments’ of Democrats’ one-party rule the past few years in Washington, Americans dealing with the consequences of those fiscally reckless policies know better. Americans who are still facing record-high inflation, increased gas and energy prices, weakened national security, and a completely unsecured border are left wondering when solutions will come to their families and businesses. Despite these challenges, House Republicans are determined to deliver on our commitment to America and achieve the ideals for a truly strong nation.”

(Rep. Russ Fulcher had not released a statement as of 9:50 p.m.)