How has the pandemic affected Magic Valley church attendance and donations?

Albright noted that it’s quite possible not all of that increase was due to the pandemic — the church didn’t have a lead pastor last year which could have decreased donations.

According to a Pew Research Center survey, about 70% of church attendees said their donations either stayed the same or increased during the pandemic. Eight percent of churchgoers said they donated more than usual, while 18% donated less. The gap was largest among Catholics, 28% of whom said they donated less, while 5% donated more.

Swoboda said that the Twin Falls Reformed Church had already been using an app, called Tithe.ly, which makes it easy for parishioners to give through their phones. That helped keep donations steady, he said. He added that his church made a concerted effort to keep people engaged online, with live streams and social media. That helped, too.

“We’ve been good,” he said. “We haven’t had to make any financial adjustments.”

Other churches have seen their donations drop a bit, or anticipate a drop coming. For example, Janet Phelps of the Crossroads United Methodist Church in Kimberly said the pandemic might affect the church’s annual turkey dinner in October.