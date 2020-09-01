How has the pandemic affected Magic Valley church attendance and donations?

JEROME — The coronavirus pandemic meant Idaho churches were closed for weeks this spring and summer. Many are still not holding traditional services, and some of those that are have seen dramatic dips in attendance.
All that adds up to a potential disaster as churches, which are non-profits, need money to pay their bills and continue charity work. Most church money comes from donations, and those donations are often made in-person when parishioners attend services.
Most of the six churches the Times-News talked to said since reopening in May their attendance has been down between 40% and 50%. One smaller church — Magic Valley Church of Christ — said attendance hasn’t changed.
“The older population that you think would be most likely to stay away, we do have a large percentage of them that have come back,” Twin Falls Reformed Church Lead Pastor Chuck Swoboda said. “The older population tends to be the most committed.”
The impact of the decline in attendance hasn’t affected churches equally. For instance, some churches have seen a slight increase in giving during the pandemic.
“Our people have been very generous,” Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene Lead Pastor Andy Albright said, noting that, despite the pandemic, contributions are up about $5,000 this year compared to 2019. “That really shocked me and excited me.”
Albright noted that it’s quite possible not all of that increase was due to the pandemic — the church didn’t have a lead pastor last year which could have decreased donations.
According to a Pew Research Center survey, about 70% of church attendees said their donations either stayed the same or increased during the pandemic. Eight percent of churchgoers said they donated more than usual, while 18% donated less. The gap was largest among Catholics, 28% of whom said they donated less, while 5% donated more.
Swoboda said that the Twin Falls Reformed Church had already been using an app, called Tithe.ly, which makes it easy for parishioners to give through their phones. That helped keep donations steady, he said. He added that his church made a concerted effort to keep people engaged online, with live streams and social media. That helped, too.
“We’ve been good,” he said. “We haven’t had to make any financial adjustments.”
Other churches have seen their donations drop a bit, or anticipate a drop coming. For example, Janet Phelps of the Crossroads United Methodist Church in Kimberly said the pandemic might affect the church’s annual turkey dinner in October.
Father Adrian Vazquez of St. Jerome Catholic Church in Jerome said that the pandemic has affected the Anglos and Hispanics in his congregation differently. The Hispanic members in his congregation are more likely to donate when they attend mass in person, he said.
“We are struggling (financially) … because not everybody’s showing up,” Vazquez said. “People are afraid still.”
More people are returning to church each week, he said, especially Hispanics — who make up the majority of the congregation. The elderly Anglo members of the church haven’t been coming as much.
“It will not be the same for a while,” Vazquez said.
The decline in donations has pushed Vazquez to pivot toward different sources of income. He’s hoping a virtual golf tournament and a walk-a-thon will help raise money. Still, he said, he’s a bit nervous about how the pandemic could affect the church’s biggest fundraiser, the Feast of St. Jerome, this fall.
In many cases, the pandemic has changed peoples’ habits. It could be difficult to get people to return to church if they’ve gotten used to staying home.
“Whenever the new normal is settled in,” Swoboda said, “we’ll have some work to do in reconnecting with some people.”
