KIMBERLY — His salary has been cut in half. He sold his RV and his 4-wheelers. And he’s thinking of selling his boat. But Luke Mickelson is happier than ever.
In 2012, Mickelson, now 41, was leading a church youth group looking for a Christmastime service project when he heard about a family whose children were sleeping on the floor. Now, he’s receiving global attention for his charity, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which builds bunk beds for children who need them.
Over the last two years, the charity has exploded in growth and gone from a seasonal charity to a year-round venture.
“Our mission statement is ‘No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in Our Town,’” Mickelson said. “We want our town to be everybody’s town. We just need to find a way to get there faster.”
A need spurs action
When he heard about the family who needed the beds, Michelson’s first reaction was to go to out and buy them. But after thinking about it, he knew having the youth group build the bunks would accomplish so much more than just providing a few children with a place to sleep.
It would pry the television remote and Xbox controllers out their hands for a bit and replace them with a drill or a sander.
Using his daughter’s bunk bed as a pattern, the first set was built, which was delivered by the group and another youth leader.
“Although I didn’t get to see that first delivery, I heard about it the next day,” he said.
As his eyes wandered over the leftover wood in his Kimberly home’s garage, he decided to build another bed and include his wife, Heidi, and their children, Riley, Emma and Bo.
“I didn’t know how to find another family so I posted on Facebook that I was looking for a family with children sleeping on the floor,” Mickelson said. “I thought everyone in the world was going to respond wanting a free bed but actually, it was the opposite. What I got was family and friends wanting to help build the beds.”
Mickelson, Heidi and their friends, Jordan and Heather Allen, of Boise, who would go on to found the charity’s second chapter, delivered the bed.
The child’s mother, who lived in Burley, had just moved into a place after being homeless.
“When we showed up there was no furniture. There was a hot plate with a single can of soup on it and I remember that the little girl was so excited,” Mickelson said. “She showed us her room where we put the bed and there was nothing more in it except for a few beat-up toys and clothes piled in a corner where she slept. I was shocked. She was so happy and excited and couldn’t quit hugging it.”
The little girl, about 6-years-old, had never had a bed.
She was happy with her nest of clothes. She didn’t know anything better, he said. But Mickelson did.
It’s hard, he said, for a parent in that situation to not think about their own kids, and often, their overabundance of luxury.
“We got back into the truck afterward and didn’t say anything to each other,” Mickelson said. “When you see something like that for the first time, it does something to you. It takes a few hours to build a bed, and it changes a child’s life for years.”
Growing passion
“Afterward, I told my wife I wanted to do more,” Mickelson said.
The first year they made 10 more beds.
“She absolutely loves it,” Mickelson said of Heidi sharing his passion. “We do it together, and it would be very different if we didn’t.”
Heidi is the e-commerce director and is in charge of apparel and other items for sale on the charity’s website. She also helps with delivering beds.
Many chapter president spots are shared by couples like the Allens.
At first, Jordan Allen said, working on building beds was all about lifelong buddies playing 80s rock music and using power tools in the garage. Then it became much, much more.
Although the recipients get the beds, the benefits of the project extend to those who help build them, Mickelson said.
When the charity held a bed build in Rexburg with a group of teen boys who were doing community service after getting in trouble with the law, Mickelson realized how powerful service can be.
“I call it getting off the couch. We all have made bad choices at one time or another,” he said. “The opportunity to help someone else can change your life.”
Jordan Allen and Mickelson grew up together and were best friends through grade school and high school.
“He’s always been a leader, he is charismatic and very driven, and I think that resonated with me,” said Allen, who is now the chairman of the board for Sleep in Heavenly Peace. “He’s always been very attached to the community and liked to be involved in many ways.”
But, Allen said, it’s sometimes hard to know what the right project is for you.
“It’s no surprise that he found a charity and that he’s doing it his own way,” Allen said.
In the organization’s second year it received more donations and began the process of incorporating to a 501©(3) charity, which was completed in November 2014.
People were still lining up to help each Christmas.
In 2017 they began adding chapters beyond Twin Falls and Boise. By the end of the year, there were 12 and they had built 911 bunk beds.
When the charity was featured on Mike Rowe’s Facebook series “Returning the Favor” in February, the organization’s growth exploded.
At the time they were getting about one new chapter a month and after the show aired they expected to see an increase in growth of maybe 20 to 30 new chapters, Mickelson said.
But by the end of February they had received more than 1,000 chapter requests and in two months they had more than 2,000 requests from across the U.S. and nearly a dozen countries.
They now have 134 trained chapters.
The show awarded the charity with donations to cover four years of rent at its new building, valued at $120,000. But the new building’s utility costs are about $3,000 a year more, Mickelson said. Previously the charity used a building for free and didn’t have utility expenses.
The upside is they can now build beds any time they want.
The chapter leaders are all trained in Twin Falls and are given manuals and guides for bed building.
The organization’s biggest challenges now, Mickelson said, comes from managing the growth of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
“We want chapters in every state and in every county,” he said. “We can do it, we just need some full-time staff.”
The charity would also like to donate to global disasters and teach people in those areas how to build beds.
Finding the why
Like many people, Mickelson said, he always liked helping others but he didn’t always feel like he made “a big enough impact.”
If people take time out of their lives to serve someone, they want to feel like it is meaningful and not necessarily something that’s easy to do, he said.
With this project, people look at a stack of wood on the floor at 9 a.m. and by noon there are 20 sets of bunk beds for 40 kids.
But that service often comes with a personal price.
Prior to the filming of “Returning the Favor,” Mickelson quit his job as an executive vice president in the industrial water treatment field so he could devote more time to the charity.
“When I left my job, I didn’t have another job lined up,” he said. “But I wasn’t as scared as I thought I’d be. I would live in a shack if I had to but I had kids and a wife. It really weighed down on me but I knew it was the right thing to do and that somehow we’d be provided for.”
The sacrifice his family makes still causes his emotions to rise when he thinks of it.
“It was easy for me but I struggle with it in terms of my family,” he said. “I worry about it every single day. I don’t have the security I had before. I’m a 41-year-old man and I’m starting over.”
He found another job with his former company’s vendor, but his six-figure salary was sliced in half.
Mickelson takes a salary of less than $20,000 from the charity.
“I just wanted to focus more time on SHP,” he said. “This is definitely my passion. I had to quit.”
He had spent too much of his life thinking about the money he made.
After the job down-size, his motorcycles and four-wheelers had to go.
“I’ll probably also have to sell my boat,” he said. “But you know, I’ve never been happier.”
He now tells his children to seek professions that give them joy and he cautions them not to be swayed by money.
Life is about the journey, he said. Not what you attain during your life.
“You tie yourself up with the freedoms that you think you have,” he said.
In October Mickelson was named as one of CNN’s top Heroes of 2018. The nomination awarded him $10,000, which he plans to use for the charity. He did not win the title announced by CNN on Dec. 9, but his work continues.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is seeking corporate sponsors for salaries so it can continue to grow, Mickelson said.
“We have people spending 30 to 40 hours a week and I would love to help them find some financial relief,” he said.
Allen said the organization has people putting in as much time all over the country as the Mickelsons are devoting to it.
“They see our mission and want it fulfilled in their towns,” Allen said. “I don’t know of another charity that has that level of dedication. We all have real jobs and we don’t want to let anyone down, especially the kids. I think that weighs really heavily on Luke.”
The full-time leadership will go a long way toward making Mickelson’s dream of international growth, one local chapter at a time, come true.
The reason why Sleep in Heavenly Peace was set up to operate that way is simple, he said.
“Communities need to build for their own community,” he said. “They need to rub shoulders with one another. It doesn’t matter if they are Democrats or Republicans or what ethnicity they are when they are building a bed for a child.”
KIMBERLY — When the Hezeltine brothers’ metal bunk bed broke, their dad, a welder, used brackets to try and reinforce it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.